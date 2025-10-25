Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions Guide and Rewards

Note: We updated this Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions guide on October 25th, 2025.

Plants vs Brainrots just got a huge update with Story Mode, and it’s totally different from what you’re used to. Instead of just collecting coins while Brainrots run on the treadmill, you’re now fighting waves of enemies that can actually destroy your plants. Here is the complete guide and rewards for Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions mode.

Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions Guide

So here is the big change in the game, with the latest Story update, Jandel gave us Brainrots that can now attack your plants. Each plant in your garden gets a health bar, and when it hits zero, that plant disappears for a bit. You need to protect the wheelbarrows at the end of each row. If the Brainrots destroy even one wheelbarrow, you lose the mission.

Starting a mission is pretty simple. While you’re playing, you’ll see a pop-up that says “Brainrot Invasion Incoming”. A ten-minute countdown timer shows up in the top right corner. Once that timer runs out, just hit the Battle button and you’re in.

You’ll face different boss Brainrots in this order for now:

Noobini King Tim Cheese Los Mr Carrotitos Orangutini Strawberini Orcalero Orcala Galactic Giraffanto

Each arc throws different themed enemies at you. For example, the Noobini King missions spawn enemies like Boneca Ambalabu and Espresso Signora, while Tim Cheese brings Gangster Footera and Mini Cheese to the fight.

Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions Rewards

The rewards for Plants vs Brainrots get better as you progress. Early missions give you basic stuff like Sunflower Seeds and a few billion dollars. But when you reach mission 25, you unlock the Desert biome plus $28.5 billion in-game money, and some rare items.

Here is the complete list of all brainrots, NPCs, and rewards you can get in Plants vs Brainrots Story Mode:

Level Main Brainrot Main NPC Spawning Brainrot Reward 1

Noobini Bananini

Noobini King • Noobini Bananini

• Boneca Ambalabu

• Noobini Cactusini

• Trulimero Trulicina

• Espresso Signora • Sunflower Seed

• Alessio

• Money 2 — — — — 3 — — — • Sunflower Seed

• Elefanto Cocofanto

• Money 4 — — — • Money

• EXP Bottle

• Damage Potion 5 — — — • Sunflower Seed

• Money

• EXP Bottle 6

Tim Cheese

Tim Cheese • Tim Cheese

• Gangster Footera

• Cappuccino Assasino

• Mini Cheese • Sunflower Seed

• Money

• Bananita Dolphinita 7 — — — — 8 — — — — 9 — — — — 10 — — — — 11

Los Tralaleritos







Los Mr Carrotitos

Los Mr Carrotitos • Los Tralaleritos

• Trippi Troppi

• Bananita Dolphinita

• Alessio

• Los Mr Carrotitos • Dragon Fruit Seed

• Money 12 — — — • Dragon Fruit Seed

• Money

• EXP Bottle x4 13 — — — • Dragon Fruit Seed

• Madung

• Money 14 — — — • Bombardiro Crocodilo

• Money 15 — — — • Bombini Gussini

• Money

• Damage Potion

• EXP Bottle x4 16

Orangutini Ananassini

Orangutini Strawberrini • Orangutini Ananassini

• Giraffa Celeste

• Bananita Dolphinita

• Svinino Pumpkinino

• Squalo Cavallo • Eggplant Seed

• Frigo Camelo

• Money

• Banana Gun 17 — — — • Eggplant Seed

• Money 18 — — — • Money

• EXP Flask x3

• Frost Blower x2 19 — — — • Watermelon Seed

• Money 20 — — — • Carrot Launcher

• Money

• EXP Flask x4 21

Orcalero Orcala

Orcalero Orcala • Orcalero Orcala

• Trulimero Trulicina

• Gattolini Owlini

• Cocotanko Giraffanto

• Bananita Dolphinita

• Lirili Larila

• Orangutini Ananassini • Watermelon Seed x2

• Kiwissimo

• Money 22 — — — • Tralalero Tralala

• Money

• Damage Potion 23 — — — • Watermelon

• Giraffa Celeste

• Money 24 — — — • Grape

• Money

• EXP Flask x3 25 — — — • Matteo

• Unlock Desert Biome

• Money

• EXP Bottle x5 26 TBA Galactic Giraffanto Veteran Gladiator • Carrot Launcher

• Watermelon Seed

• Money

Note: The upcoming Artist Frenzy update will bring more brainrots for the story missions. We will update this article after the update drops in the game.

You’ll need some Secret-tier Plants for the later missions, so start collecting them early. Keep your strongest plants in the back rows since Brainrots attack from the front. And don’t forget to use those Damage Potions you earn, they make tough missions way easier.