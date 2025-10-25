Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions Guide and Rewards

Note: We updated this Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions guide on October 25th, 2025.
Plants vs Brainrots just got a huge update with Story Mode, and it’s totally different from what you’re used to. Instead of just collecting coins while Brainrots run on the treadmill, you’re now fighting waves of enemies that can actually destroy your plants. Here is the complete guide and rewards for Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions mode.
Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions Guide
So here is the big change in the game, with the latest Story update, Jandel gave us Brainrots that can now attack your plants. Each plant in your garden gets a health bar, and when it hits zero, that plant disappears for a bit. You need to protect the wheelbarrows at the end of each row. If the Brainrots destroy even one wheelbarrow, you lose the mission.
Starting a mission is pretty simple. While you’re playing, you’ll see a pop-up that says “Brainrot Invasion Incoming”. A ten-minute countdown timer shows up in the top right corner. Once that timer runs out, just hit the Battle button and you’re in.
You’ll face different boss Brainrots in this order for now:
- Noobini King
- Tim Cheese
- Los Mr Carrotitos
- Orangutini Strawberini
- Orcalero Orcala
- Galactic Giraffanto
Each arc throws different themed enemies at you. For example, the Noobini King missions spawn enemies like Boneca Ambalabu and Espresso Signora, while Tim Cheese brings Gangster Footera and Mini Cheese to the fight.
Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions Rewards
The rewards for Plants vs Brainrots get better as you progress. Early missions give you basic stuff like Sunflower Seeds and a few billion dollars. But when you reach mission 25, you unlock the Desert biome plus $28.5 billion in-game money, and some rare items.
Here is the complete list of all brainrots, NPCs, and rewards you can get in Plants vs Brainrots Story Mode:
|Level
|Main Brainrot
|Main NPC
|Spawning Brainrot
|Reward
|1
Noobini Bananini
Noobini King
|• Noobini Bananini
• Boneca Ambalabu
• Noobini Cactusini
• Trulimero Trulicina
• Espresso Signora
|• Sunflower Seed
• Alessio
• Money
|2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3
|—
|—
|—
|• Sunflower Seed
• Elefanto Cocofanto
• Money
|4
|—
|—
|—
|• Money
• EXP Bottle
• Damage Potion
|5
|—
|—
|—
|• Sunflower Seed
• Money
• EXP Bottle
|6
Tim Cheese
Tim Cheese
|• Tim Cheese
• Gangster Footera
• Cappuccino Assasino
• Mini Cheese
|• Sunflower Seed
• Money
• Bananita Dolphinita
|7
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10
|—
|—
|—
|—
|11
Los Tralaleritos
Los Mr Carrotitos
Los Mr Carrotitos
|• Los Tralaleritos
• Trippi Troppi
• Bananita Dolphinita
• Alessio
• Los Mr Carrotitos
|• Dragon Fruit Seed
• Money
|12
|—
|—
|—
|• Dragon Fruit Seed
• Money
• EXP Bottle x4
|13
|—
|—
|—
|• Dragon Fruit Seed
• Madung
• Money
|14
|—
|—
|—
|• Bombardiro Crocodilo
• Money
|15
|—
|—
|—
|• Bombini Gussini
• Money
• Damage Potion
• EXP Bottle x4
|16
Orangutini Ananassini
Orangutini Strawberrini
|• Orangutini Ananassini
• Giraffa Celeste
• Bananita Dolphinita
• Svinino Pumpkinino
• Squalo Cavallo
|• Eggplant Seed
• Frigo Camelo
• Money
• Banana Gun
|17
|—
|—
|—
|• Eggplant Seed
• Money
|18
|—
|—
|—
|• Money
• EXP Flask x3
• Frost Blower x2
|19
|—
|—
|—
|• Watermelon Seed
• Money
|20
|—
|—
|—
|• Carrot Launcher
• Money
• EXP Flask x4
|21
Orcalero Orcala
Orcalero Orcala
|• Orcalero Orcala
• Trulimero Trulicina
• Gattolini Owlini
• Cocotanko Giraffanto
• Bananita Dolphinita
• Lirili Larila
• Orangutini Ananassini
|• Watermelon Seed x2
• Kiwissimo
• Money
|22
|—
|—
|—
|• Tralalero Tralala
• Money
• Damage Potion
|23
|—
|—
|—
|• Watermelon
• Giraffa Celeste
• Money
|24
|—
|—
|—
|• Grape
• Money
• EXP Flask x3
|25
|—
|—
|—
|• Matteo
• Unlock Desert Biome
• Money
• EXP Bottle x5
|26
|TBA
|Galactic Giraffanto
|Veteran Gladiator
|• Carrot Launcher
• Watermelon Seed
• Money
Note: The upcoming Artist Frenzy update will bring more brainrots for the story missions. We will update this article after the update drops in the game.
You’ll need some Secret-tier Plants for the later missions, so start collecting them early. Keep your strongest plants in the back rows since Brainrots attack from the front. And don’t forget to use those Damage Potions you earn, they make tough missions way easier.