Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions Guide and Rewards

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya

Note: We updated this Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions guide on October 25th, 2025.

Plants vs Brainrots just got a huge update with Story Mode, and it’s totally different from what you’re used to. Instead of just collecting coins while Brainrots run on the treadmill, you’re now fighting waves of enemies that can actually destroy your plants. Here is the complete guide and rewards for Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions mode.

Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions

Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions Guide

So here is the big change in the game, with the latest Story update, Jandel gave us Brainrots that can now attack your plants. Each plant in your garden gets a health bar, and when it hits zero, that plant disappears for a bit. You need to protect the wheelbarrows at the end of each row. If the Brainrots destroy even one wheelbarrow, you lose the mission.

Starting a mission is pretty simple. While you’re playing, you’ll see a pop-up that says “Brainrot Invasion Incoming”. A ten-minute countdown timer shows up in the top right corner. Once that timer runs out, just hit the Battle button and you’re in.

You’ll face different boss Brainrots in this order for now:

  1. Noobini King
  2. Tim Cheese
  3. Los Mr Carrotitos
  4. Orangutini Strawberini
  5. Orcalero Orcala
  6. Galactic Giraffanto

Each arc throws different themed enemies at you. For example, the Noobini King missions spawn enemies like Boneca Ambalabu and Espresso Signora, while Tim Cheese brings Gangster Footera and Mini Cheese to the fight.

Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions Rewards

The rewards for Plants vs Brainrots get better as you progress. Early missions give you basic stuff like Sunflower Seeds and a few billion dollars. But when you reach mission 25, you unlock the Desert biome plus $28.5 billion in-game money, and some rare items.

Here is the complete list of all brainrots, NPCs, and rewards you can get in Plants vs Brainrots Story Mode:

LevelMain BrainrotMain NPCSpawning BrainrotReward
1
Noobini Bananini		Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions
Noobini King		• Noobini Bananini
• Boneca Ambalabu
• Noobini Cactusini
• Trulimero Trulicina
• Espresso Signora		• Sunflower Seed
• Alessio
• Money
2
3• Sunflower Seed
• Elefanto Cocofanto
• Money
4• Money
• EXP Bottle
• Damage Potion
5• Sunflower Seed
• Money
• EXP Bottle
6
Tim Cheese
Tim Cheese		• Tim Cheese
• Gangster Footera
• Cappuccino Assasino
• Mini Cheese		• Sunflower Seed
• Money
• Bananita Dolphinita
7
8
9
10
11Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions
Los Tralaleritos

Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions

Los Mr Carrotitos
Los Mr Carrotitos		• Los Tralaleritos
• Trippi Troppi
• Bananita Dolphinita
• Alessio
• Los Mr Carrotitos		• Dragon Fruit Seed
• Money
12• Dragon Fruit Seed
• Money
• EXP Bottle x4
13• Dragon Fruit Seed
• Madung
• Money
14• Bombardiro Crocodilo
• Money
15• Bombini Gussini
• Money
• Damage Potion
• EXP Bottle x4
16
Orangutini Ananassini		Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions
Orangutini Strawberrini		• Orangutini Ananassini
• Giraffa Celeste
• Bananita Dolphinita
• Svinino Pumpkinino
• Squalo Cavallo		• Eggplant Seed
• Frigo Camelo
• Money
• Banana Gun
17• Eggplant Seed
• Money
18• Money
• EXP Flask x3
• Frost Blower x2
19• Watermelon Seed
• Money
20• Carrot Launcher
• Money
• EXP Flask x4
21Plants vs Brainrots Story Missions
Orcalero Orcala
Orcalero Orcala		• Orcalero Orcala
• Trulimero Trulicina
• Gattolini Owlini
• Cocotanko Giraffanto
• Bananita Dolphinita
• Lirili Larila
• Orangutini Ananassini		• Watermelon Seed x2
• Kiwissimo
• Money
22• Tralalero Tralala
• Money
• Damage Potion
23• Watermelon
• Giraffa Celeste
• Money
24• Grape
• Money
• EXP Flask x3
25• Matteo
• Unlock Desert Biome
• Money
• EXP Bottle x5
26TBAGalactic GiraffantoVeteran Gladiator• Carrot Launcher
• Watermelon Seed
• Money

Note: The upcoming Artist Frenzy update will bring more brainrots for the story missions. We will update this article after the update drops in the game.

You’ll need some Secret-tier Plants for the later missions, so start collecting them early. Keep your strongest plants in the back rows since Brainrots attack from the front. And don’t forget to use those Damage Potions you earn, they make tough missions way easier.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

