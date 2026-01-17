Plants vs Brainrots Vaulted Event Guide

The Vaulted event is finally live, and it’s bringing a unique puzzle mechanic for you to solve. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the Plants vs Brainrots Vaulted event, from how the clue system works to all the rewards you can unlock.

What is the Vaulted Event in Plants vs Brainrots?

The Vaulted event is a limited-time event that runs from January 17th to January 25th, 2026. This event centers around defeating a special enemy named Keylina in your garden and solving a mystery by revealing clue tiles across your garden plots.

The whole event happens in both the Central Island and your own garden. Your job is to place plants on marked tiles to reveal clues and earn rewards. Complete all 25 clue tiles to unlock the final reward and solve the mystery!

All Plants vs Brainrots Vaulted Event Rewards

The Vaulted event features a 25-tier reward track that you progress through by completing event missions and challenges. Here’s what you can earn as you advance through the tiers:

Tier Rewards 1 1.3 Billion Money 2 1.2 Billion Money 3 • 547.5 Million Money

• 4x EXP Potion 4 • Alessio

• 4x Frost Grenade 5 • Orcalero Orcala

• Shiny Expansion Card Pack

• Sunflower Seed 6 10x Baseball 7 • 1.6 Billion Money

• Elefanto Cocofanto 8 • Pine Tree Potion

• Bee Launcher 9 • 1 Billion Money

• Sunflower Seed 10 • 985.5 Million Money

• Dragon Fruit Seed

• 2x Temporal Canister 11 • 10x Baseball

• Bandito Bandrito 12 Aerilino Armadillo 13 • 3x EXP Potion

• Sunflower Seed 14 1.2 Billion Money 15 • Shrink Ray

• Dragon Fruit Seed 16 • Riot Potion

• Coppuccino Spyspyino 17 • 2x Shiny Expansion Card Pack

• 3x EXP Potion 18 • 547.5 Million Money

• Eggplant Seed 19 • 1.6 Billion Money

• 10x Baseball 20 2x Witch Potion 21 • 547.5 Million Money

• Eggplant Seed 22 • 1x Size Potion

• Constructione Tralala 23 • 1x Rocket Button

• 10x Baseball 24 • 1 Billion Money

• 3x EXP Star 25 • Gatto Spione

• Disguise Glasses

• Agent Bonsai Seed

These rewards are only available during the event period, so make sure you complete as many tiers as possible before the event ends. The higher tiers give you the best stuff, including exclusive plants and gear you can’t get anywhere else.

How to Complete the Vaulted Event

Completing the Vaulted event requires you to defeat Keylina and solve the clue puzzle. Here’s exactly what you need to do step by step:

First, you need to find and defeat Keylina every time it spawns in your garden. It has around 44,000 HP. After defeating Keylina, you have to look around your garden for plots that now have question mark symbols on them. These are your clue tiles. You have two options for revealing each clue tile: Option 1: Plant a new seed directly on the question mark tile. Any seed works, so you can use whatever you have available in your inventory. Option 2: Pick up an existing plant from your garden with your shovel, and move it onto the question mark tile. As soon as you place a plant on the clue tile, the question mark disappears, and you will get rewards for that tier.

After completing all 25 clues, the vault opens, and a mini-game begins. Inside, you must jump over four laser lines. Touching a laser sends you back outside, forcing you to try again. If you succeed, you can finally claim the final rewards: Gatto Spione, Disguise Glasses, and the Agent Bonsai Seed.

Keep finding and filling the question mark tiles until you have completed all 25 clues. The clues build on each other, so you need to reveal them in order to understand the full story. You don’t need to complete all 25 in one session. The progress saves, so you can come back and continue whenever you want during the event week.