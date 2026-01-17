Plants vs Brainrots Vaulted Update: Release Date and Countdown

After we experienced a lot in the Sprout Studies event last week, now it’s time for the Vaulted update. You’ll get a fresh event, new rewards to earn, and way more. If you want to jump in as soon as the update goes live, you need to know exactly when it’s coming out. Here’s everything about Plants vs Brainrots Vaulted update and what you can expect when it drops.

Plants vs Brainrots Vaulted Update Release Date and Time

The Plants vs Brainrots Vaulted update releases on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, at 4:30 PM PT. The event runs until Saturday, January 24th, 2026, and this update has a lot to do, so you have a full week to complete everything and grab all the rewards. Here’s when the update goes live in different time zones:

Time Zone Start Date & Time PT (West Coast) Saturday, January 17 at 3:00 AM EST (East Coast) Saturday, January 17 at 6:00 AM CET (Central Europe) Saturday, January 17 at 12:00 PM IST (India) Saturday, January 17 at 4:30 PM JST (Japan) Saturday, January 17 at 8:00 PM AEDT (Australia) Saturday, January 17 at 10:00 PM

Make sure you follow the event in-game so you get notifications when the update drops. You don’t want to miss out on limited-time rewards.

Countdown to Plants vs Brainrots Vaulted Update

The Vaulted update is just around the corner. You have less than 24 hours to prepare before all the new content becomes available. Starting early will give you the best chance to complete the reward track and unlock all the exclusive items. Here is the countdown timer:

Use the time before this timer reaches zero to finish up any ongoing missions or collect resources you might need for the new content.

What to Expect

The Vaulted update is bringing a massive amount of fresh content to Plants vs Brainrots. Here’s everything that’s coming:

New Event – A limited-time Vaulted event with exclusive challenges and missions will be there.

– A limited-time Vaulted event with exclusive challenges and missions will be there. New Reward Track – As always, you can earn unique rewards as you progress through the event.

– As always, you can earn unique rewards as you progress through the event. New Biome – Explore a completely new area with a different environment.

– Explore a completely new area with a different environment. New Story Missions – Continue the game’s story with fresh missions and narrative content

– Continue the game’s story with fresh missions and narrative content New Gear – Equip powerful new items to boost your plants.

– Equip powerful new items to boost your plants. New Plants and Brainrots – Face off against brand new enemy types in the new biome and add fresh plants to your garden with different powers.

– Face off against brand new enemy types in the new biome and add fresh plants to your garden with different powers. Quality of Life Improvements – Various updates that make the game more enjoyable.

– Various updates that make the game more enjoyable. Additional Content – Even more surprises waiting to be discovered.

This update is giving you so many reasons to keep playing Plants vs Brainrots. The new biome alone changes up how you play, and the story missions keep pushing the game forward. Plus, the new plants and brainrots add more variety to your battles and strategies.