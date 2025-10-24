Plants vs Brainrots Weather Events Guide (October 2025)

Note: We last updated this Plants vs Brainrots weather events article on October 24th, 2025.

Plants vs Brainrots gives you more than just tower defense action. The game throws different weather events at you that can help you get special mutations for your plants and brainrots. Some happen randomly while you play, and others need admins to trigger them. Let’s break down everything you need to know about Plants vs Brainrots weather events!

What Weather Does in Plants vs Brainrots

When a weather event starts in Plants vs Brainrots, it affects your whole server. Your plants might deal more damage, or you might see rare brainrots spawning more often. The main thing weather does is increase your chances of getting mutations. Mutations make your plants and brainrots look different and give them special powers or boost their income.

You can tell when the weather event is active because the game world changes. The sky might get foggy, the grass turns different colors, or special effects appear around the tunnel. Each weather type has its own look and benefits. The events are also divided into two categories: Standard and Admin.

All Plants vs Brainrots Standard Weather Events

Standard weather happens on its own without admin help. These events pop up randomly as you play. Some you can buy with Robux to trigger whenever you want, while others just appear naturally. Here’s the full list for Standard Weather events:

Weather Main Effect Affects Mutation Type

Icy Blizzard Higher frozen mutation chance • Plants

• Brainrots Frozen

Glided Awakening • Higher gold mutation chance

• Guaranteed Gold Secret • Plants

• Brainrots Gold

Lucky Potion Double luck boost • Plants

• Brainrots None

Damage Potion Plants deal 50% more damage Plants None

Speed Potion 50% faster attacks and spawns • Plants

• Brainrots None

Server Luck Rare brainrot spawns increase Brainrots None

Prismatic Surge Higher rainbow mutation chance • Plants

• Brainrots Rainbow

Icy Blizzard

The Icy Blizzard weather event makes the island look frozen and foggy. During this weather, plants and brainrots have a higher chance of getting the Frozen mutation. Frozen plants can freeze enemies and slow down brainrot waves, while more frozen brainrots appear from the tunnel.

Glided Awakening

This is the most common weather event. When it starts, the grass turns yellow, and your chances of getting Gold mutations go up. Both plants and brainrots can turn gold, and you’re guaranteed a Gold Secret Brainrot at the end.

Lucky Potion

You can boost your odds by using a Lucky Potion that costs 179 Robux and gives double luck for 30 minutes. It helps you find rarer items and get better mutations. Since you can use it anytime, it’s best to save it for farming specific items or mutations.

Damage Potion

You can also make your plants stronger with Damage Potion. This one costs 199 Robux and boosts plant damage by 50% for 30 minutes. It only affects plants, not brainrots. This is great for tough waves or boss fights where extra damage helps a lot.

Speed Potion

If you want to speed things up, you can always use the Speed Potion, which also costs you 199 Robux and makes plants attack 50% faster for 30 minutes. It also speeds up brainrot spawns and movement, creating more chaos but more chances for mutations.

Server Luck

Your collection has no rare brainrots? Then the Server Luck is your best friend. You can buy it for 149 Robux, and it will last for 15 minutes. What it does is it increases rare brainrot spawns from the tunnel, but doesn’t affect plants. Sometimes it activates for free during Admin Abuse events.

Prismatic Surge

Want to get Rainbow mutation with 6x income boost for your brainrots? Keep an eye out for the Prismatic Surge event to be active, where it turns the grass white with rainbow effects and increases Rainbow mutation chances for both plants and brainrots. These colorful mutations are popular, and the visuals make this one of the best weather events in the game.

All Plants vs Brainrots Admin Weather Events

Admin weather is completely different from standard weather because only game admins can start these events. You can’t trigger them yourself, even with Robux. These events are way more powerful than regular weather and give you much better mutation chances, only for brainrots, though!

Admin Event Visual Effects Mutation Type

Reality Flip • Neon red tunnel entrance

• Purple vines Upside Down

Cosmic Bloom • Spaceship, planets, and stars around the tunnel Galactic

Underworld Rift • Dark flames

• Demonic atmosphere Underworld

Eruption • Molten lava

• Volcanic landscape Volcano/Magma

Reality Flip

This exclusive admin weather event makes the world look strange with neon red lights and purple vines around the tunnel. It greatly increases the chance of getting UpsideDown mutations, giving brainrots a weird and twisted look that fits the theme with a 6x income booster.

Cosmic Bloom

The Cosmic Bloom fills the island with stars, planets, and a spaceship near the tunnel. It extremely increases the chance of Galactic mutations, which make brainrots look like they’re made of space and stars.

Underworld Rift

Underworld Rift turns the island dark with flames and a demonic look. Mutation chances are extremely high, creating Underworld brainrots with scary, hellish designs. The whole area feels like the underworld.

Eruption

The Eruption covers the island in lava and fire. It extremely increases Volcano mutation chances, giving brainrots a fiery look. Molten bursts and volcanic visuals make this one of the most dramatic admin events.

Pay attention to what weather is active and plan around it. Save your Robux for potion weather when you need specific boosts. Watch for admin event announcements so you don’t miss out on the best mutation chances. With this knowledge, you’ll be ready to take advantage of all Plants vs Brainrots weather events that come your way.