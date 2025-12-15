PlayStation 2025 Wrap Up Is Here: How To Check Yours

Sony has officially revealed it’s PlayStation Wrap Up 2025.

It includes stats for your most played games, total hours played and top games.

Here is how you can access your own PlayStation Wrap Up for the year.

It’s the season of wraps and recaps since 2025 is coming to an end. And what better way to end the year than taking a look at your achievements and trophies on PS5? Sony has officially revealed its PlayStation Wrap Up for 2025, letting gamers check the number of games they played and the hours invested in them. Here is how you can get your own PlayStation 2025 Wrap Up

What Does My PlayStation Wrap Up Include?

For starters, the PlayStation Wrap Up includes crucial stats such as the number of hours played and total trophies. Furthermore, you can also take a look at the most played games and genres. And if that’s not enough, you can even get a personalized PlayStation Plus playlist apart from insights for accessories such as PSVR2 and PlayStation Portal.

This wrap-up will be available until the end of the year, till January 8, 2026, so you can check back again for a complete summary of your gaming achievements of 2025. Also, players who revisit their wrap at the end of the year will receive a special glass-themed avatar and a summary card.

How To Check PlayStation 2025 Wrap Up

Catching up with your PlayStation Wrap Up 2025 is pretty easy, and you just need to follow these steps. Since the wrap has a dedicated website, you don’t even need to turn on your console. Here’s how you can take a look at the PlayStation Wrap Up 2025:

Open your browser and navigate to the official PlayStation Wrap Up website

Log in to your PlayStation account and wait for the stats to load.

Once the page loads, you will be able to check stats on your profile.

You can even share these stats with your friends for some exclusive bragging rights.

That’s it folks for checking your PlayStation Wrap Up 2025. If you are not a gamer, then you should also take a look at our guide to check Apple Music Replay 2025 and YouTube Music Recap 2025.