PlayStation's six-year experiment with PC ports appears to be effectively over, and honestly, it is hard to be surprised. According to reports, PlayStation Studio business CEO Hermen Hulst told staff in a company town hall that all future single-player PlayStation games will remain exclusive to PS5. Games like Ghost of Yotei and the upcoming Saros are reportedly not coming to PC. If these reports hold up, the era of PlayStation slowly trickling its best games onto Steam is done.

The reaction from PC players has been predictably frustrated, but when you step back and look at what actually happened over those six years, this decision starts to make a lot of sense.

Sony's PC Experiment Was Never Clean

The strategy was messy from the start. Games arrived on PC months or sometimes years after their PlayStation launch with no consistent schedule. Some required PlayStation Network accounts to run, causing significant backlash from PC players before the requirement was eventually dropped. And despite all of that friction, the sales numbers on PC simply did not justify the effort. The data tells the story clearly. Spider-Man 2 managed just 270,000 players on PC at launch. The game sold 6M on PS5 and 700K+ on Steam. These are not numbers that justify the investment of porting a major first-party game to another platform.

What This Actually Means for PC Players

The distinction Hulst drew in the town hall is important. This is not a pullback from other platforms. Multiplayer games like Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will still be launching on PC and Xbox. The exclusivity applies specifically to single-player narrative titles, which is exactly the category where PlayStation has historically built its identity. The Last of Us, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima. These are the games people buy PlayStations for.

According to a Circana Q1 2026 consumer survey, 41% of US gamers say they play on a console because of exclusive games. That is still the number one reason people choose a console over other platforms. PlayStation clearly read that data and drew the obvious conclusion.

Keeping single-player games exclusive is not a consumer-friendly decision, but it is a commercially logical one. PlayStation is betting that players will follow the games to PS5 rather than simply skip them, and given the strength of their catalogue, that is not an unreasonable bet.

Is This About PS6 - The Bigger Picture

There is one angle to this story that has not been discussed enough. PlayStation is not just protecting the PS5 here. It is likely laying the groundwork for the PS6 as well. Console generations live and die by their exclusive software. If PlayStation spends the next few years rebuilding the perception that you cannot get these experiences anywhere else, the next console launches with that reputation intact.