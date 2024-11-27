PlayStation Event Sparks New Hope for GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release

A new theory about GTA 6’s second trailer has caught the attention of fans in the community, and this time it actually makes sense. Players have spotted some interesting connections between PlayStation and Rockstar Games that suggest we might see new GTA 6 footage very soon.

Why December 3 Could Be GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date

Sony recently dropped some interesting hints in their Play Has No Limits advertisement, showing the numbers “03 12” and “20:24” – pointing to December 3rd, 2024. This date is particularly special, as it marks PlayStation’s 30th anniversary. But there’s more to this theory than just numbers.

Reliable gaming insider billbil-kun, known for accurately leaking the PS5 Pro details, has suggested that PlayStation is preparing to share some major news. This supports previous rumors that Sony has secured the marketing rights for GTA 6, meaning they would have a special partnership with Rockstar Games to promote the game.

What We Know So Far About GTA 6

Looking back at Rockstar’s past marketing moves suggests this theory might be right. Last year, the first GTA 6 trailer dropped exactly one week before the GTA Online winter update. Guess what’s happening this December? Another major GTA Online update is expected around December 10th, making December 3rd the ideal date for a new trailer if Rockstar is maintaining that same pattern.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, confirmed that GTA 6 is still set for a Fall 2025 release. Fans have been anxiously waiting for updates since GTA 6’s first trailer dropped in December 2023, however, the company has shared no new details since then.

Is This GTA 6 Theory Different From Others?

Unlike the recent moon theory that relied heavily on vague interpretations, this theory actually stands out from others. It is backed by clear and consistent patterns in Rockstar’s marketing strategies, Sony’s hints at a December event, the scheduled timing of GTA Online’s winter update, PlayStation’s anniversary, and insights from reliable insiders. These factors create a more convincing case for a potential reveal and release date.

Of course, as with any fan theory, it’s best to remain hopeful but optimistic. Rockstar Games has not officially addressed these speculations, and the dates for both the PlayStation event and the GTA Online update are still unconfirmed. The good news is that December 3rd is just around the corner, so you won’t have to wait long to find out if this theory is correct.

In the meantime, we agree with the players that this is one of the more reasonable theories from the GTA community in recent months. What do you think about this theory? Do you think that the second trailer will be released early next month?