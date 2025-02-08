PlayStation Network Global Outage Impacts Limited-Time Gaming Events

PSN has been down worldwide since February 7th, stopping players from accessing online games.

Players can’t join Monster Hunter Wilds Beta or get Fortnite’s new Sukuna skin.

No proper fix announced by Sony yet, but a basic network reset might help.

The PlayStation Network (PSN) has been down worldwide since February 7th, 2025, starting at 6 PM PST. This outage is affecting millions of players around the globe. Unfortunately, it happened right when many gamers were looking forward to events like the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta and ongoing Fortnite activities.

What is Happening with PSN Network?

Players attempting to access the PSN network are encountering various error codes, with the most common being:

WS-116449-5

C1152-TMT-TD72

These errors indicate server connectivity issues, preventing access to both online and some offline gaming features. The current outage is impacting multiple PlayStation services across different platforms. This outage brings back memories of the infamous 2011 PSN outage that lasted 23 days. Although the issue doesn’t seem as serious as past outages, it has still made PlayStation players worried about the network’s reliability.

Impact on the Gaming Community

The gaming community’s response has been understandably frustrated, especially since it happened on a Friday evening, disrupting weekend gaming plans. The timing is even worse with major gaming events and new content releases happening at the same time.

For example, there is Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2, which kicked off from February 6th until February 9th, 2025. This limited-time event was set to give players their first hands-on experience with the game, including an exclusive opportunity to hunt Arkveld, the game’s flagship monster.

However, PS5 players are now facing significant obstacles in accessing this content. This is particularly frustrating for people in the community who specifically set aside time this weekend to experience the beta.

Another example is that this outage has particularly frustrated Fortnite players who were so excited to get their hands on the new Jujutsu Kaisen skin bundle featuring Sukuna. Social media platforms are flooded with complaints from players, with one user on X commenting, “Sukuna is in Fortnite and the PlayStation network is down!”

How to Fix Sony PlayStation Network Error

Sony’s official response has been limited so far. The Ask PlayStation social media account has acknowledged the outage, directing users to the PlayStation Network Status page for updates. However, specific details about the cause or estimated resolution time remain unclear. While the outage requires a fix from Sony’s end, here are some steps you can try to minimize issues:

Network Connection Verification

Navigate to your PS5 Settings. Select Network. Choose Test Internet Connection. Verify your connection status.

Hardware Reset Protocol

Power down your router and modem. Wait for 5 minutes. Restart your network equipment. Test your connection again.

Since the situation is still unfolding, players should check official updates and consider alternative games until PSN is back online. The only option is to wait for official updates from Sony regarding the network restoration.