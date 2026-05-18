If you have been sitting on the fence about subscribing to PlayStation Plus, now is the time to make a decision. Sony has confirmed a price increase for new customers coming into effect on May 20, citing ongoing market conditions as the reason behind the change. Current subscribers are largely protected from the increase for now, but anyone signing up fresh after that date will be paying more from day one.

What Are the New PlayStation Plus Prices

The increase applies to both the one-month and three-month subscription tiers. The monthly plan goes up by $1, while the three-month plan sees a $3 increase. Here is a full breakdown of the old and new pricing across regions:

Plan Previous Price New Price 1 Month (USD) $9.99 $10.99 1 Month (EUR) €8.99 €9.99 1 Month (GBP) £6.99 £7.99 3 Month (USD) $24.99 $27.99 3 Month (EUR) €24.99 €27.99 3 Month (GBP) £18.99 £21.99 PlayStation Plus Price Increase Comparison

Sony has been clear that the price change only applies to new customers signing up after May 20. Existing subscribers will continue paying their current rate unless their subscription lapses or they make changes to their plan. The only exceptions to this are subscribers in Turkey and India, where existing customers will also see the new pricing applied. It is worth double checking your subscription status before the date hits, particularly if you are on an auto-renewal plan that might be due for renewal around that time.

Is This Surprising?

Not really. PlayStation Plus has seen gradual price adjustments across different regions over the past few years. That said, the timing is interesting given that Microsoft actually moved in the opposite direction recently, cutting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price from $29.99 down to $22.99 per month, which makes Sony's decision to raise prices feel a little more noticeable by comparison.