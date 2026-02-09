PlayStation State of Play 2026 – Start Time, Expected Games, and How to Watch

PlayStation just announced its first State of Play event for 2026, and fans are already buzzing with excitement about what Sony will reveal. The showcase runs for over 60 minutes, which is longer than usual, meaning we should expect plenty of big announcements, gameplay reveals, and release date confirmations. With major games like Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros, and rumored announcements like Devil May Cry 6, this could be one of the biggest State of Play events in recent years. Here’s everything you need to know about PlayStation State of Play 2026.

When is PlayStation State of Play February 2026

The PlayStation State of Play event takes place on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The broadcast starts at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET / 10:00 PM GMT. Here are the start times for different regions around the world:

Region Start Time United States (Pacific) February 12, 2:00 PM PT United States (Eastern) February 12, 5:00 PM ET United Kingdom February 12, 10:00 PM GMT Europe February 12, 11:00 PM CEST India February 13, 3:30 AM IST Japan February 13, 7:00 AM JST Australia February 13, 9:00 AM AEDT China February 13, 5:00 AM CST

The event will run for at least 60 minutes, making it one of the longer State of Play presentations Sony has done recently. More time usually means more games and bigger announcements, so expectations are high.

Expected Games at PlayStation State of Play 2026

Sony confirmed the event will feature first-party games from PlayStation Studios, along with third-party and indie games coming to PlayStation 5. While Sony hasn’t revealed the exact lineup, leakers, insiders, and gaming journalists have shared strong predictions about what we’ll see. Here are the most likely games to appear:

Marvel’s Wolverine

Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games is one of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusives. The game was first revealed in 2021, and we’ve only seen one trailer since then. Fans are expecting either a concrete release date or an extended gameplay showcase showing how Wolverine’s combat works.

Saros

Saros is Housemarque’s next game after the critically acclaimed Returnal. It’s an action game currently scheduled for April 30, 2026 on PS5. Since the game comes out in less than three months, we should definitely see gameplay and probably a final launch trailer during the State of Play.

Devil May Cry 6

One of the biggest rumors surrounding this State of Play is that Capcom will announce Devil May Cry 6. Multiple leakers and insiders have suggested the game is ready to be revealed, and the timing makes sense since a Devil May Cry Netflix series premiered in 2025. Capcom could use the State of Play to build hype for the franchise’s return after years of silence.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem releases on February 27, 2026, just two weeks after the State of Play. Capcom will almost certainly show a final gameplay trailer or demo announcement to build last-minute hype before launch. Expect a deep dive into the game’s story, enemies, and mechanics.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Naughty Dog’s first new IP in over a decade was revealed at The Game Awards 2024. Since then, we’ve only had one disappointing update confirming the game won’t release in 2026. Even though it’s not releasing this year, we’re overdue for a gameplay showcase. The initial reveal was cinematic only, and fans are desperate to see how the game actually plays. Some predict we’ll get gameplay plus a confirmed 2027 release date during this State of Play.

God of War Spin-Off Game

A rumored God of War game has been floating around for over a year. Insiders suggested it would be revealed in 2025, but that never happened. With a God of War TV series coming to Amazon Prime and the franchise being one of PlayStation’s biggest, fans think the State of Play could finally reveal this spin-off project.

Horizon Hunters Gathering

Guerrilla Games announced Horizon Hunters Gathering just days before the State of Play was confirmed. It’s a co-op action game with three-player teams hunting machines in tactical missions. The art style is more cartoonish than the main Horizon games, similar to Fortnite. Since it was only announced recently, the State of Play will likely include a gameplay deep dive showing how the co-op mechanics work and what missions look like.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is a Marvel fighting game being developed by Arc System Works (Guilty Gear, BlazBlue). The game had a beta in late 2025 and is scheduled for 2026, but doesn’t have a specific release date yet.

Other Rumored Games

Additional games that might appear include:

Death Stranding 2 PC Port

Control Resonant

Okami 2

Countdown to PlayStation State of Play 2026

We’ve included a countdown timer above this section to help you track exactly when the State of Play presentation begins. Make sure to tune in on time so you don’t miss any announcements.

How to Watch PlayStation State of Play 2026

The State of Play will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel and PlayStation’s official Twitch channel. Both streams will go live approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled 2:00 PM PT start time, giving you time to join the chat and discuss predictions with other fans. Best Ways to Watch:

The presentation runs for at least 60 minutes, so clear your schedule and get comfortable. With that much time, Sony has room for multiple major announcements, extended gameplay showcases, and surprise reveals.