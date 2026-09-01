Click here to add TechWiser as a trusted and preferred source on Google.

State of Play Japan will focus on games from developers in Japan and Asia.

The main show will include PlayStation and third-party updates, plus an extended look at Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

Two State of Play broadcasts will air back-to-back on September 3.

PlayStation has announced two State of Play broadcasts for September 3, with the shows airing back-to-back. The first State of Play will feature updates from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners, while State of Play Japan will focus on upcoming games from developers in Japan and Asia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming PlayStation State of Play dates and schedule.

PlayStation State of Play Schedule

The first State of Play will take place on Thursday, September 3, followed immediately by State of Play Japan. The broadcasts will begin at:

6:00 AM PT

9:00 AM ET

3:00 PM CEST

10:00 PM JST

The first presentation will include announcements and updates from PlayStation Studios and its third-party partners. PlayStation has also confirmed an extended look at Final Fantasy VII Revelation from Square Enix.

Once the first broadcast ends, State of Play Japan will begin. The show will once again be hosted by Japanese voice actor Yuki Kaji and will feature deeper looks at upcoming games from studios across Japan and Asia.

How to Watch PlayStation State of Play September 2026

Both broadcasts will be available to watch live on YouTube and Twitch on September 3. The regular State of Play will be presented in English, with Japanese subtitles available. State of Play Japan will be presented in Japanese, with English subtitles available.

Also Read:

What to Expect from PlayStation State of Play September 2026

PlayStation has not revealed the complete lineup for either broadcast, so there is still plenty of room for surprises. The main State of Play will feature updates from PlayStation Studios and third-party developers, with Final Fantasy VII Revelation receiving an extended segment. State of Play Japan should have a different focus, offering gameplay, announcements, and updates from developers in Japan and Asia.

With both presentations taking place one after another, September 3 could be a packed day for PlayStation fans.

FAQs