God of War Laufey, Marvel's Wolverine, and Silent Hill: Townfall were among the biggest surprises of the night.

PlayStation's June 2026 State of Play ran over 60 minutes and revealed more than 20 games across 2026 and 2027.

PlayStation's June 2026 State of Play ran for over 60 minutes and covered a lot of ground. The show opened with Marvel's Wolverine and closed with the reveal of God of War Laufey, with a packed middle section full of release dates, new trailers, and some genuine surprises. Here is the list of all the games announced in PlayStation State of Play June 2026.

All Games Announced at PlayStation State of Play June 2026

Here's every single game shown at the State of Play, organized by release date, so you can plan your gaming calendar:

Game Title Developer Release Date Platform Marathon Season 2: Nightfall Bungie June 2, 2026 TBC Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Arc System Works August 6, 2026 PS5, PC Dune: Awakening Funcom September 22, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series X|S Control Resonant Remedy Entertainment September 24, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, macOS Silent Hill: Townfall Screen Burn Interactive September 24, 2026 PS5, PC Onimusha: Way of the Sword Capcom September 25, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Rayman Legends Retold Ubisoft Montpelier / Ubisoft Milan October 1, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered Koei Tecmo October 1, 2026 PS5 Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Bandai Namco October 2, 2026 PS5 No Rest for the Wicked Moon Studios October 2026 PS5 Phantom Blade Zero S-GAME October 29, 2026 PS5, PC Marvel's Wolverine Insomniac Games September 15, 2026 PS5 Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Crystal Dynamics / Flying Wild Hog February 12, 2027 PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC Until Dawn 2 Firesprite 2027 PS5 Kemuri Unseen 2027 PS5 ILL Team Clout Inc. 2027 PC (TBC for consoles) The Lost Wild Great Ape Games 2027 PC God of War Laufey Santa Monica Studio TBC PS5 Stuntman: Hollywood TBC TBC TBC Bancho the Chef Mintrocket TBC PS5

Games You Need to Know About in State of Play June 2026

Want to see the biggest shocks of the night at the event? Check out the list below:

God of War Laufey

Genre: Action Adventure

Action Adventure Release Date: TBC

TBC Platform: PS5

I did not see this coming, nobody did! Playing as Faye makes this the most interesting God of War entry in years. She is dead before the 2018 game even begins. She never says a single word in either of the last two games, but her presence shapes everything.

Getting to actually play her story, set in the afterlife, feels like the piece that was missing the whole time. I want to know who she really was. Deborah Ann Woll voicing her is a great pick too. And the fact that they showed twenty full minutes of gameplay at the reveal tells me Santa Monica is confident in what they have built.

Marvel's Wolverine

Genre: Action Adventure

Action Adventure Release Date: September 15, 2026

September 15, 2026 Platform: PS5

Wolverine has always been one of the harder Marvel characters to do justice to in a game because his defining trait is brutal violence, which mainstream superhero games tend to soften.

What I saw in the newest gameplay trailer is different. Insomniac is definitely not softening this. The combat looks brutal in a way that fits who Wolverine is, and the game being linear makes total sense for a character whose best stories are personal and focused, not open-world adventures.

Stuntman: Hollywood

Genre: Action Racing

Action Racing Release Date: TBC

TBC Platform: TBC

I think players have strong memories of the original Stuntman games. Repeating the same film sequence over and over until you finally nailed every corner perfectly, then watching the full shot play back clean. There was nothing else like it.

The whole point of Stuntman was feeling like you were inside a film, so adding real licensed movies and TV shows is a smart update. Using actual properties people recognize makes that feeling even stronger. No release date yet, but I am watching this one closely.

Kemuri

Genre: Action

Action Release Date: 2027

2027 Platform: PS5

The debut game from Unseen, the studio led by Ikumi Nakamura. She is one of the most creative people in games right now, and Kemuri looks exactly like the kind of game only she would make. A city where the living and the dead share the same streets, with rooftops, alleys, and underground areas all stacked on top of each other. I want to explore every corner of it.

When you deal with the yokai, you defeat them and then form contracts with them to use their powers. So you are not just leveling up, but you are building a roster of creatures you fought and won over. That is a pretty cool idea.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Genre: Action Adventure

Action Adventure Release Date: February 12, 2027

February 12, 2027 Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC

A remake of the original 1996 Tomb Raider, developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog and published by Amazon Game Studios. Alix Wilton Regan voices Lara Croft, taking over from Camilla Luddington. The game was originally targeting 2026 but was delayed to February 2027, which is when the Switch 2 version was also announced.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Genre: Action Adventure

Action Adventure Release Date: September 25, 2026

September 25, 2026 Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The last mainline Onimusha game came out in 2006, which was twenty years ago. So seeing this announced with Miyamoto Musashi as the lead, modelled after legendary actor Toshiro Mifune, in a dark fantasy version of Kyoto, felt like a very awesome moment.

When you see the demo trailer, you know that Capcom is not trying to make it something trendy. No soulslike elements, no open world. Just focused sword combat with cool mechanics built around Japanese folklore, which is what this series should be.

ILL

Genre: First-Person Horror

First-Person Horror Release Date: 2027

2027 Platform: PC (Consoles to be announced)

I have watched every single showing of ILL, and it gets to me every time. ILL feels like a different kind of horror game that is hard to explain until you actually watch the footage.

The setting is a dark fort taken over by some kind of mysterious entity, and the monsters you face behave unpredictably. You cannot learn their patterns and feel safe. The dismemberment system is visceral, and the physics make everything feel uncomfortably real.

Silent Hill: Townfall

Genre: Survival Horror

Survival Horror Release Date: September 24, 2026

September 24, 2026 Platform: PS5, PC

Developed by Scottish studio Screen Burn Interactive and published by Konami and Annapurna. Set in 1996 in the fictional Scottish coastal town of St. Amelia, based on the real village of St Monans in Fife. Going first-person is the biggest change from the classic games, and it's really more in your face. So honestly, it's creepy, and it makes you very uncomfortable, which is what Silent Hill always does well.

Dune: Awakening

Genre: Survival MMO

Survival MMO Release Date: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Already out on PC since June 2025, this version for PS5 and Xbox includes a brand-new single-player mode and a new chapter in the cinematic story. Set in an alternate timeline where Paul Atreides was never born, players control an undercover Bene Gesserit agent on Arrakis.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Genre: Fighting

Fighting Release Date: August 6, 2026

August 6, 2026 Platform: PS5, PC

Developed by Arc System Works and published by Sony, this is a 4v4 tag team fighter using Marvel characters. The State of Play trailer revealed three new additions to the roster: Magneto, Green Goblin, and Carnage, who, alongside Doctor Doom, form the Knights of Doom faction in the game's story mode.

PS Plus Updates

Runescape: Dragonwilds is coming to PS Plus as a day one Game Catalog title. PS Plus Premium members are also getting three classic titles over the coming months: Gitaroo Man later in June, Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy in July, and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in August.

What Am I Most Excited About

Two games stood out above everything else for me personally:

ILL is the one that has stayed with me long after the trailer ended. First-person horror is a crowded space, but this does not look like anything currently out there. The game looks very disturbing. A lot of horror games give you the same jump scares, dark corridors, and loud noises. This one, again, as I said before, feels different. I actually do not know if I am brave enough to play it when it drops, but I know I am going to try.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the other one. The series has been gone for twenty years, and Capcom has clearly put serious effort into this revival. Capcom's recent track record with returning franchises speaks for itself.