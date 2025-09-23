Home » News » PlayStation State of Play: Schedule and What to Expect

PlayStation State of Play: Schedule and What to Expect

by Shida Aruya
Sony just dropped exciting news for PlayStation fans! The next PlayStation State of Play is happening tomorrow, September 24th, 2025, and it’s going to be packed with over 35 minutes of reveals and updates. If you’ve been waiting to see what’s coming to your PS5, this is the event you don’t want to miss.

PlayStation State of Play

What Time Does PlayStation State of Play Start?

The show will start on September 24th, 2025, at 2 PM PT. Here’s when you can watch in your time zone:

RegionDate & Time
USA (Pacific)September 24, 2:00 PM PDT
USA (Eastern)September 24, 5:00 PM EDT
Europe (Central)September 24, 11:00 PM CEST
IndiaSeptember 25, 2:30 AM IST
JapanSeptember 25, 6:00 AM JST
Australia (Eastern)September 25, 7:00 AM AEST

To make it easier for you, here is the countdown until the event kicks off:

How to Watch PlayStation State of Play

You have two main options to catch all the action:

Both streams typically go live about 30 minutes before the official start time, so you can hop in early and get ready for the show.

Confirmed Games and What to Expect

Here is the list of what to expect in the upcoming event:

Saros Gets the Spotlight

The only confirmed game for tomorrow’s show is Saros, the mysterious new title from Housemarque (the team behind Returnal). You’ll get to see nearly 5 minutes of PS5 gameplay, which is pretty substantial for a State of Play reveal. The game stars actor Rahul Kohli and is set to release sometime in 2026.

Rumored Games That Might Appear

While Sony hasn’t confirmed these titles, leaks and rumors suggest we might see:

PlayStation State of Play September 2025

  • Marvel’s Wolverine – It’s been four years since this game was announced, and after the big Insomniac leak, fans are really waiting to see some proper footage.
  • God of War: Dawn of Olympus – Rumors say the next God of War could take Kratos to Egypt. If that’s true, this might be our first real look at what’s next for him.
  • Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom fans are hoping to see more of this one, especially with talk that Leon Kennedy could show up.
  • Ghost of Yotei – The sequel to Ghost of Tsushima comes out on October 2, so Sony will probably give us one last preview of Atsu’s adventure before launch.

Sony’s timing here is pretty smart. With the holiday season approaching and several major releases on the horizon, this showcase could set the tone for PlayStation’s biggest months of the year. The 35-minute runtime suggests Sony has plenty to share beyond just Saros. That’s enough time for several game reveals, updates on existing titles, and maybe even some surprise announcements.

Make sure to tune in tomorrow – this could be one of PlayStation’s biggest showcases of 2025.

