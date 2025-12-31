Home » Puzzles » Plots a course – Crossword Clue Answers

Plots a course – Crossword Clue Answers

Crossword Clue answers

  • 5 letters – CHART
  • 9 letters – NAVIGATES

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersMAP, BED, GPS
4 LettersMAPS, PLAN, PATH
5 LettersPLATO, REMAP, TRACT, STRAY, ERATO, CHART
6 LettersCHARTS, POSTAL, LOGLOG, BEHIND, BEDAUB, SURVEY, SCHEME
7 LettersMAPSOUT, REROUTE, SEEDBED, DIGITAL
8 LettersNAVIGATE, CITATION, CITATXON, ODOGRAPH, CABALLED, ORDINATE
9 LettersNAVIGATES, NAVIGATOR, INAMORATO, MACHINATE, OMNIRANGE, NAVIGATED, NAUGATING
10 LettersNAVIGATORS
11 LettersDEVELOPMENT
14 LettersAPARTMENTTOLET

