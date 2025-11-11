Pluribus: Plot, Cast, Schedule and Breaking Bad Connection

Summary:

Pluribus is the latest series by the award-winning Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.

It is a sci-fi drama with Rhea Seehorn as the lead. She also appeared as a character in Better Call Saul.

We explain if the show will get a season 2 and whether it takes place in the same universe as Breaking Bad.

Pluribus has been the talk of the town ever since the release of the first episode. Created by the legendary Vince Gilligan, the mastermind behind the Breaking Bad universe, the show currently holds an 8.9 rating on IMDb and a perfect 100% on the Tomatometer. So, if you’re wondering about what the show is about and if it’s connected to the Breaking Bad universe, here is everything you need to know before getting into the show.

What is Pluribus Series About

‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan’s new show ‘PLURIBUS’ debuts with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes



• Follows the most miserable person on Earth who must save the world from happiness



• Described as a sci-fi masterpiece with one of the best TV pilot episodes ever pic.twitter.com/5njFapNdGo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 7, 2025

The release of the first Pluribus episode was shrouded in mystery. The plot was simply described as “The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” Honestly, if you want to be surprised, the best way to dive into the show is by knowing just this. However, after the premiere of the first two episodes, we now have a clearer idea of what the show is about.

The story of Pluribus follows Carol Sturka, an author from Albuquerque, the same location as Breaking Bad. As the plot progresses, we find out that the world has been overtaken by a contagious virus that has turned everyone weirdly happy and complacent. Carol, along with thirteen others, is mysteriously immune to its effects.

What follows is a sci-fi drama that doubles as a clever allegory for the rise of artificial intelligence and society’s growing dependence on it.

Pluribus Main Cast List

Character Actor Carol Sturka Rhea Seehorn Zosia Karolina Wydra Manousos Carlos-Manuel Vesga Helen Miriam Shor

Rhea Seehorn is headlining the cast of Pluribus, who previously also appeared in Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler. Series creator Vince Gilligan revealed that he wrote the character of Carol Sturka specifically for Seehorn. “You just can’t take your eyes off her. She’s got a wonderful charisma. And she can do anything — make you laugh, make you cry,” Gilligan revealed in a conversation with Variety.

Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus | Credit: IMDb

Pluribus is following a weekly release schedule, with a new episode releasing every Friday on Apple TV. Here’s the exact release date and time for every episode:

Episode & Title UK (GMT) US Eastern (EST) US Pacific (PST) India (IST) Episode 1: We Is Us 7 Nov, 2:00 AM 6 Nov, 9:00 PM 6 Nov, 6:00 PM 7 Nov, 7:30 AM Episode 2: Pirate Lady 7 Nov, 2:00 AM 6 Nov, 9:00 PM 6 Nov, 6:00 PM 7 Nov, 7:30 AM Episode 3: Grenade Lady 14 Nov, 2:00 AM 13 Nov, 9:00 PM 13 Nov, 6:00 PM 14 Nov, 7:30 AM Episode 4 21 Nov, 2:00 AM 20 Nov, 9:00 PM 20 Nov, 6:00 PM 21 Nov, 7:30 AM Episode 5 28 Nov, 2:00 AM 27 Nov, 9:00 PM 27 Nov, 6:00 PM 28 Nov, 7:30 AM Episode 6 5 Dec, 2:00 AM 4 Dec, 9:00 PM 4 Dec, 6:00 PM 5 Dec, 7:30 AM Episode 7 12 Dec, 2:00 AM 11 Dec, 9:00 PM 11 Dec, 6:00 PM 12 Dec, 7:30 AM Episode 8 19 Dec, 2:00 AM 18 Dec, 9:00 PM 18 Dec, 6:00 PM 19 Dec, 7:30 AM Episode 9 26 Dec, 2:00 AM 25 Dec, 9:00 PM 25 Dec, 6:00 PM 26 Dec, 7:30 AM

Will There Be a Pluribus Season 2

Pluribus has already confirmed to be getting a season 2 since Apple TV gave a two-season order. However, Gilligan has revealed that he can see the series going beyond that meaning; the series might get five to six seasons, similar to Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad.

“I think we have a pretty good idea of where it should end,” Gilligan told Variety. “One of the most important things I can do in the writers’ room is not be too precious about the ideas. If we come up with a better way to end this thing, we will.”

Is Pluribus Connected to the Breaking Bad Universe

New 'Pluribus' promo featuring the cast from the 'Breaking Bad' universe pic.twitter.com/y3MmpFhYeN — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 10, 2025

No, Pluribus is not set in the Breaking Bad universe or connected to Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul. A promo in one of the episodes does feature a bunch of cast members from the Breaking Bad universe, but that’s just a friendly nod by Gilligan to his longtime collaborators and nothing more.

In fact, Gilligan himself has thoughts on fans connecting Pluribus to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, especially since Seehorn was also a part of Better Call Saul.