Pluribus: Plot, Cast, Schedule and Breaking Bad Connection

by Melvin Mathew
  • Pluribus is the latest series by the award-winning Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.
  • It is a sci-fi drama with Rhea Seehorn as the lead. She also appeared as a character in Better Call Saul.
  • We explain if the show will get a season 2 and whether it takes place in the same universe as Breaking Bad.
Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus Tv Show

Pluribus has been the talk of the town ever since the release of the first episode. Created by the legendary Vince Gilligan, the mastermind behind the Breaking Bad universe, the show currently holds an 8.9 rating on IMDb and a perfect 100% on the Tomatometer. So, if you’re wondering about what the show is about and if it’s connected to the Breaking Bad universe, here is everything you need to know before getting into the show.

What is Pluribus Series About

The release of the first Pluribus episode was shrouded in mystery. The plot was simply described as “The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” Honestly, if you want to be surprised, the best way to dive into the show is by knowing just this. However, after the premiere of the first two episodes, we now have a clearer idea of what the show is about.

The story of Pluribus follows Carol Sturka, an author from Albuquerque, the same location as Breaking Bad. As the plot progresses, we find out that the world has been overtaken by a contagious virus that has turned everyone weirdly happy and complacent. Carol, along with thirteen others, is mysteriously immune to its effects.

What follows is a sci-fi drama that doubles as a clever allegory for the rise of artificial intelligence and society’s growing dependence on it.

Pluribus Main Cast List

CharacterActor
Carol SturkaRhea Seehorn
ZosiaKarolina Wydra
ManousosCarlos-Manuel Vesga
HelenMiriam Shor

Rhea Seehorn is headlining the cast of Pluribus, who previously also appeared in Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler. Series creator Vince Gilligan revealed that he wrote the character of Carol Sturka specifically for Seehorn. “You just can’t take your eyes off her. She’s got a wonderful charisma. And she can do anything — make you laugh, make you cry,” Gilligan revealed in a conversation with Variety.

Pluribus Episode Release Date and Time

Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus
Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus | Credit: IMDb

Pluribus is following a weekly release schedule, with a new episode releasing every Friday on Apple TV. Here’s the exact release date and time for every episode:

Episode & TitleUK (GMT)US Eastern (EST)US Pacific (PST)India (IST)
Episode 1: We Is Us7 Nov, 2:00 AM6 Nov, 9:00 PM6 Nov, 6:00 PM7 Nov, 7:30 AM
Episode 2: Pirate Lady7 Nov, 2:00 AM6 Nov, 9:00 PM6 Nov, 6:00 PM7 Nov, 7:30 AM
Episode 3: Grenade Lady14 Nov, 2:00 AM13 Nov, 9:00 PM13 Nov, 6:00 PM14 Nov, 7:30 AM
Episode 4 21 Nov, 2:00 AM20 Nov, 9:00 PM20 Nov, 6:00 PM21 Nov, 7:30 AM
Episode 5 28 Nov, 2:00 AM27 Nov, 9:00 PM27 Nov, 6:00 PM28 Nov, 7:30 AM
Episode 6 5 Dec, 2:00 AM4 Dec, 9:00 PM4 Dec, 6:00 PM5 Dec, 7:30 AM
Episode 7 12 Dec, 2:00 AM11 Dec, 9:00 PM11 Dec, 6:00 PM12 Dec, 7:30 AM
Episode 8 19 Dec, 2:00 AM18 Dec, 9:00 PM18 Dec, 6:00 PM19 Dec, 7:30 AM
Episode 9 26 Dec, 2:00 AM25 Dec, 9:00 PM25 Dec, 6:00 PM26 Dec, 7:30 AM

Will There Be a Pluribus Season 2

Pluribus has already confirmed to be getting a season 2 since Apple TV gave a two-season order. However, Gilligan has revealed that he can see the series going beyond that meaning; the series might get five to six seasons, similar to Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad.

“I think we have a pretty good idea of where it should end,” Gilligan told Variety. “One of the most important things I can do in the writers’ room is not be too precious about the ideas. If we come up with a better way to end this thing, we will.”

Is Pluribus Connected to the Breaking Bad Universe

No, Pluribus is not set in the Breaking Bad universe or connected to Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul. A promo in one of the episodes does feature a bunch of cast members from the Breaking Bad universe, but that’s just a friendly nod by Gilligan to his longtime collaborators and nothing more.

In fact, Gilligan himself has thoughts on fans connecting Pluribus to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, especially since Seehorn was also a part of Better Call Saul.

I’m sure maybe a lot of folks are going to say, “There’s got to be some deeper secret point to that. She’s really Kim Wexler,” or whatnot. She’s not. There might be some Easter eggs along the way, [but] I can’t imagine Carol running into Kim Wexler. That would be pretty weird.

