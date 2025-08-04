Pokemon GO Raid Bosses Schedule (August 2025)

In Pokemon Go, Raids are special events that occur at Gyms where multiple players can gather to defeat a powerful Pokemon and stand a chance to catch it. There are various types of Raids in the title, ranging from 1-star to 5-star Standard Raids, all the way up to Max and Mega Raids. You can easily join them on your own or along with your friends by using a Raid Pass or even a Remote Raid Pass to stand a chance of catching rare and powerful monsters. Let’s look at all the Pokemon that you can encounter in the Pokemon Go Raids during August 2025.

Pokemon Go: All Raid Boss Schedule for August 2025

Pokemon Go Raid Timings

In Pokemon Go, you can find Raids throughout the day at various Gyms between 10 AM to 10 PM local time. As soon as a Raid is set to begin at a Gym, an egg appears over it with a timer showcasing the time until it starts. Moreover, based on the monster symbols on it, you can determine the rarity of the Raid Boss that will hatch from the egg.

Apart from the Standard Raids, there are also Mega Raids in the game featuring Mega Pokemon, denoted by a DNA-like egg, along with Dynamax Raids and Shadow Raids.

Let’s look at all the Pokemon planned for Raids for August 2025:

Standard 5-star Raids Schedule

Pokemon Dates Shiny Possibility Lugia August 4 to August 11, 2025 Yes Ho-Oh August 11 to August 18, 2025 Yes Necrozma August 18 to September 2, 2025 Yes

You should note that you will have a better chance to catch the aforementioned Legendary Pokemon from 5-star Raids during the special Raid Hour on Wednesdays between 6 PM to 7 PM local time. During this period, all the eggs will hatch into featured monsters.

Standard 3-star and 1-star Raids Schedule

Pokemon Foind in Shiny Possibility Parasect 3-star Raids No Alolan Exeggutor 3-star Raids Yes Serperior 3-star Raids No Shroomish 1-star Raids Yes Pidove 1-star Raids Yes Foongus 1-star Raids Yes Sizzlipede 1-star Raids No

Mega Raids Schedule

Mega Raids are special Raids in Pokemon Go where you get to encounter special Mega Evolved Pokemon. Here are all Mega Evolutions that will be part of Mega Raids during August 2025:

Pokemon Dates Shiny Possibility Mega Ampharos August 4 to August 11, 2025 Yes Mega Slowbro August 11 to August 18, 2025 Yes Mega Pidgeot August 18 to August 25, 2025 Yes Mega Salamance August 25 to September 2, 2025 Yes

Max Monday Schedule

The game features a Max Monday special event that occurs every Monday from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. During this period, you can encounter Dynamax Pokemon in Raids and stand a chance to catch them. Here are all the Dynamax Pokemon that will appear on the Max Monday Raids during August 2025:

Pokemon Dates Shiny Possibility Dynamax Omanyte August 4, 2025 Yes Dynamax Trubbish August 11, 2025 Yes Dynamax Chansey August 18, 2025 Yes

Shadow Raid Schedule

Apart from the aforementioned types of Raids, there are also Shadow Raids in Pokemon Go. These Raids offer a special Shadow Pokemon and occur at Gyms that are overtaken by Team Rocket. You can encounter the following Shadow Pokemon during the ongoing month:

Pokemon Shiny Possibility Shadow Regirock Yes

How to Get Raid Passes to Join Raid Battles in Pokemon Go

To participate in a Raid, you must use a Raid Pass. There are three different types of Raid Passes in the game, and here’s how to get them:

Normal Raid Pass : You can get one of these each day by spinning the disc at a Gym.

: You can get one of these each day by spinning the disc at a Gym. Premium Raid Pass : You can purchase these from the in-game shop.

: You can purchase these from the in-game shop. Remote Raid Pass: You can purchase these from the in-game shop or get them as Gifts. You can use these passes to engage in a battle from a remote location.

How to Catch Pokemon in Raid Battles

You can catch the Raid Boss using a special type of all white Poke Balls, called Premier Balls. The amount of these items you get is directly influenced by the following:

Damage dealt by you in the battle.

Controlling the Gym where the Raid occurs.

Participating with in-game friends.

The higher the number of Premier Balls you get, the more attempts you will get at catching the Raid Boss. Apart from that, you can also use Razz and Golden Razz Berries to improve your odds of catching the Pokemon. Additionally, making Great and Excellent throws can also be beneficial.