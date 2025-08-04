Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour Schedule (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Pokemon Go Spotlight hour schedule details on 4th August.

In Pokemon Go, Spotlight Hour is a recurring event that increases the spawn rate of a particular Pokemon and provides special bonuses. It is active, as the name suggests, only for an hour every week and shines the spotlight on a different Pokemon each time. This can be quite helpful for Trainers looking for the featured monster and its evolutions. Moreover, the boosted spawn rate also improves your odds of finding a shiny variant. Let’s look at all the Pokemon that you can catch during the Spotlight Hours of August 2025.

When Is the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour?

The Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go begins at 6 PM local time every Tuesday and lasts for an hour until 7 PM. The next one will take place on August 5, 2025, which is the first Tuesday of the month.

According to the official information, the Fairy-type Pokemon, Swirlix, will get the spotlight this time around, and you can catch multiple copies of it to evolve it into Slurpuff. Moreover, you will receive a 2x Stardust bonus as well during this Tuesday’s Spotlight Hour, helping you accumulate more of this resource.

Can Swirlix Be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, you can encounter a shiny Swirlix during the upcoming Spotlight Hour. While the event will not improve the odds of coming across a shiny variant of the monster, the increased spawn rate does make it easier to find one amongst the hordes of the featured Pokemon. As such, keep an eye out for any brown colored Swirlix.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Schedule for August 2025

As August 2025 will have four Tuesdays, four different monsters will receive boosted spawn rates this time around. Here is the schedule of all Spotlight Hours of the month and their featured Pokemon:

Pokemon Spotlight Hour Date Timings Shiny Possbility Event Bonus

Swirlix August 5, 2025 6 PM-7 PM (local time) Yes 2x Catch Stardust

Plusle and Minun August 12, 2025 6 PM-7 PM (local time) Yes 2x Catch XP

Ralts August 19, 2025 6 PM-7 PM (local time) Yes 2x Catch Candy

Lechonk August 26, 2025 6 PM-7 PM (local time) Yes 2x Transfer Candy

Best Tips for Pokemon Go Spotlight Hours

By properly planning for the Spotlight Hour and being aware of some aspects, you can make the most out of this special event every Tuesday. Here are some tips that can be useful for you:

Stock up on enough Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls so you do not run out of them during the Spotlight Hour.

Ensure you have enough storage space in the Pokemon Storage Box to catch several copies of the featured monster.

Make sure you have enough Berries for the encounters, especially Razz and Golden Razz Berries. They can prove to be crucial against high CP Pokemon and shinies.

Save up on Incense and Lures to attract the featured Pokemon.

Try to use Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces to make the most out of the double bonuses.

Be mindful of the Spotlight Hour duration, especially when there is a double Candy transfer bonus.

Check each Pokemon you encounter to avoid missing out on a shiny variant.

That is all there is to the Spotlight Hour of Pokemon Go. Keep an eye out for this article as it will be updated with information about the latest featured Pokemon every week.