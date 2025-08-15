Pokemon GO World Championships 2025: Field, Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

The Pokemon World Championship for 2025 begins on August 15 and will last throughout the weekend until August 17, 2025, in Anaheim, California. It will crown the new champion for Pokemon Go, and to celebrate this occasion, Niantic has prepared some special surprises for the player base. The developer will introduce brand-new free Field Research tasks along with a new Pikachu, dressed in a varsity jacket. Moreover, a paid Timed Research will also be added to the title. Let’s look at all the tasks and rewards you can get by completing the newest Field Research and Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go.

How to Complete Pokemon GO World Championship 2025 Field Research?

There are five tasks associated with the new World Championship-themed free Field Research in Pokemon Go. Here are all of them, along with the rewards they provide upon completion:

Spin 5 Poke Stops or Gyms : 5 x Poke Balls, 2 x Revives, or 3 x Super Potions

: 5 x Poke Balls, 2 x Revives, or 3 x Super Potions Win a Raid : Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter (shiny possible) or Honedge encounter

: Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter (shiny possible) or Honedge encounter Power up Pokemon 15 times : Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter (shiny possible)

: Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter (shiny possible) Battle in the GO Battle League : Marill encounter (shiny possible), Paldean Wooper encounter (shiny possible), or 1 x Charged TM

: Marill encounter (shiny possible), Paldean Wooper encounter (shiny possible), or 1 x Charged TM Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times: Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter (shiny possible)

As mentioned, you can get up to three Pikachus with a varsity jacket by completing all the Field Research tasks. Apart from that, a Honedge, Marill, or a pladean Wooper are also likely rewards.

How to Complete Pokemon GO World Championship 2025 Premium Timed Research?

To celebrate the occasion of the 2025 World Championship, Niantic has also added a new Timed Research that you can unlock by spending USD 4.99 (or equivalent price in your local currency). Let’s look at all the associated tasks and rewards you can get from it:

Power up Pokemon 5 times : Claydol encounter

: Claydol encounter Power up Pokemon 10 times : Azumarill encounter

: Azumarill encounter Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks : Sableye encounter

: Sableye encounter Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks : Swalot encounter

: Swalot encounter Win a Raid : Carbink encounter

: Carbink encounter Win 2 Raids : Lokix encounter

: Lokix encounter Battle in the GO Battle League : Lickitung encounter

: Lickitung encounter Battle in the GO Battle 5 times: Lapras encounter

Additionally, upon completing all the tasks, you can get an extra reward of the following: Guzzlord encounter, 1 x Premium Battle Pass, 25,000 x Stardust.