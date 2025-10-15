In this game, symbols play an important role in guiding players through battles, exploration, and character customization. From showing your Pokemon’s health and status effects to helping you navigate new areas or customize your trainer’s appearance, these visual cues make gameplay easier to understand and more enjoyable. Below is a complete list of the Pokemon Legends Z-A icons and symbols meaning discovered so far.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Gameplay Icons

Just like other Pokemon games, this series uses simple visual icons that help you during battles, show your Pokemon’s status, and let you manage your team easily.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons Description 1. Blue arrow icon Your Current Location – Shows where you are positioned on the map. 2. Eye icon in red gauge You Have Spotted and Need to Battle – Indicates a Pokemon has detected you, and combat is needed. 3. Level, gender, and pokeball icons Target Pokemon Level and Gender – Displays important information about the Pokemon you’re encountering. 4. Green gauge bar icon Hit Points – Shows the health status of the target Pokemon. 5. Crossbar icon Target – Indicates what you’re currently aiming at or focusing on. 6. Green gauge icon with numbers on it Current Pokemon HP – Displays your active Pokemon’s specific health points numerically. 7. Square icon with Pokemon characters inside Pokemon Party – Your team roster that can hold up to 6 Pokemon, including your active one. 8. Yellow arrow icon Buffs and Debuffs – Shows positive and negative status effects affecting the target Pokemon. 9. Big diamond icon divided into four small diamonds Your Current Pokemon Moves – Displays the 4 moves your active Pokemon can use in battle.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons Description 10. Door with arrow icon Enter the Area – Indicates you can access a new location or building.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons Description 11. Blue person running icon Run Away from Battle – Allows you to attempt fleeing from a Pokemon encounter. 12. Thick green gauge bar icon Enemy’s Health – Shows how much HP the opposing Pokemon has remaining. 13. Four dots with a blue arrow icon The Enemy Location in Compass Mode – Helps you track Pokemon positions when using compass view. 14. Purple circle gauge icon Mega Evolution Charge Meter – Displays your progress toward being able to trigger Mega Evolution.

Character Customization Icons

The game offers extensive character customization options, allowing players to create a unique trainer that represents their personal style. These icons guide you through clothing, accessories, and detailed facial feature modifications to make your character truly your own.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons Description 1. Shirt icon Top Options – Browse and select upper body clothing. 2. Pants icon Bottom Options – Choose pants, shorts, skirts, and other lower body wear. 3. Hat icon Headwear Options – Select from various hats, caps, and head accessories. 4. Three-line icon Filter by Order – Sort customization options by different criteria. 5. Gold coin icon Poke Dollars – Displays your current in-game currency balance. 6. Person with two arrows around icon Rotate Character – Spin your character model to view from different angles. 7. Person with a magnifying glass icon Character Zoom In and Out – djust camera distance for detailed viewing.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons Description 10. Hair bun icon Hairstyle – Select from various hairstyles and lengths. 11. Face icon Hair Bangs – Choose different bang styles to frame your face. 12. Color palette icon Hair Color – Pick your primary hair color from available options. 13. Painting icon with a stripe on top Hair Highlight – Add highlighted sections to your hairstyle 14. Painting icon with squares on top Hair Streaks – Include colored streaks for additional hair flair. 15. Eyebrow icon Eyebrow – Select eyebrow shape and thickness. 16. Eyebrow with brush icon Eyebrow Color – Choose the color of your eyebrows.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons Description 17. Eye icon Eye Shape – Customize the shape and style of your eyes. 18. Eyelid icon Eyelid Shape – Adjust the appearance of your eyelids. 19. Eyelash icon Eyelash Shape – Select eyelash length and style. 20. Eyelash with mascara icon Eyelash Color – Choose the color of your eyelashes. 21. Lips with lipstick icon Lips Color – Select lip color and style options. 22. Eye with a dot icon Beauty Mark Options – Add beauty marks or moles to your character’s face. 23. Eyelash with dots icon Freckle Options – Apply freckles in various patterns and densities. 24. Eyelash with line icon Eyeliner Options – Choose eyeliner styles and colors for your character’s eyes.

Note: So far, these are all the Pokemon Legends Z-A icons and symbols we’ve found in the game. We will keep updating this article as more are discovered after the official release.