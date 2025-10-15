Home » Gaming » Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons and Symbols Meaning

Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons and Symbols Meaning

by Shida Aruya
In this game, symbols play an important role in guiding players through battles, exploration, and character customization. From showing your Pokemon’s health and status effects to helping you navigate new areas or customize your trainer’s appearance, these visual cues make gameplay easier to understand and more enjoyable. Below is a complete list of the Pokemon Legends Z-A icons and symbols meaning discovered so far.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons

Pokemon Legends Z-A Gameplay Icons

Just like other Pokemon games, this series uses simple visual icons that help you during battles, show your Pokemon’s status, and let you manage your team easily.

Pokemon Legends Z-A IconsDescription
1. Blue arrow iconYour Current Location – Shows where you are positioned on the map.
2. Eye icon in red gaugeYou Have Spotted and Need to Battle – Indicates a Pokemon has detected you, and combat is needed.
3. Level, gender, and pokeball iconsTarget Pokemon Level and Gender – Displays important information about the Pokemon you’re encountering.
4. Green gauge bar iconHit Points – Shows the health status of the target Pokemon.
5. Crossbar iconTarget – Indicates what you’re currently aiming at or focusing on.
6. Green gauge icon with numbers on itCurrent Pokemon HP – Displays your active Pokemon’s specific health points numerically.
7. Square icon with Pokemon characters insidePokemon Party – Your team roster that can hold up to 6 Pokemon, including your active one.
8. Yellow arrow iconBuffs and Debuffs – Shows positive and negative status effects affecting the target Pokemon.
9. Big diamond icon divided into four small diamondsYour Current Pokemon Moves – Displays the 4 moves your active Pokemon can use in battle.

Pokemon Legends Z-A IconsDescription
10. Door with arrow iconEnter the Area – Indicates you can access a new location or building.

Pokemon Legends Z-A IconsDescription
11. Blue person running iconRun Away from Battle – Allows you to attempt fleeing from a Pokemon encounter.
12. Thick green gauge bar iconEnemy’s Health – Shows how much HP the opposing Pokemon has remaining.
13. Four dots with a blue arrow iconThe Enemy Location in Compass Mode – Helps you track Pokemon positions when using compass view.
14. Purple circle gauge iconMega Evolution Charge Meter – Displays your progress toward being able to trigger Mega Evolution.

Character Customization Icons

The game offers extensive character customization options, allowing players to create a unique trainer that represents their personal style. These icons guide you through clothing, accessories, and detailed facial feature modifications to make your character truly your own.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons

Pokemon Legends Z-A IconsDescription
1. Shirt iconTop Options – Browse and select upper body clothing.
2. Pants iconBottom Options – Choose pants, shorts, skirts, and other lower body wear.
3. Hat iconHeadwear Options – Select from various hats, caps, and head accessories.
4. Three-line iconFilter by Order – Sort customization options by different criteria.
5. Gold coin iconPoke Dollars – Displays your current in-game currency balance.
6. Person with two arrows around iconRotate Character – Spin your character model to view from different angles.
7. Person with a magnifying glass iconCharacter Zoom In and Out – djust camera distance for detailed viewing.
Pokemon Legends Z-A Icons

Pokemon Legends Z-A IconsDescription
10. Hair bun iconHairstyle – Select from various hairstyles and lengths.
11. Face iconHair Bangs – Choose different bang styles to frame your face.
12. Color palette iconHair Color – Pick your primary hair color from available options.
13. Painting icon with a stripe on topHair Highlight – Add highlighted sections to your hairstyle
14. Painting icon with squares on topHair Streaks – Include colored streaks for additional hair flair.
15. Eyebrow iconEyebrow – Select eyebrow shape and thickness.
16. Eyebrow with brush iconEyebrow Color – Choose the color of your eyebrows.

Pokemon Legends Z-A IconsDescription
17. Eye iconEye Shape – Customize the shape and style of your eyes.
18. Eyelid iconEyelid Shape – Adjust the appearance of your eyelids.
19. Eyelash iconEyelash Shape – Select eyelash length and style.
20. Eyelash with mascara iconEyelash Color – Choose the color of your eyelashes.
21. Lips with lipstick iconLips Color – Select lip color and style options.
22. Eye with a dot iconBeauty Mark Options – Add beauty marks or moles to your character’s face.
23. Eyelash with dots iconFreckle Options – Apply freckles in various patterns and densities.
24. Eyelash with line iconEyeliner Options – Choose eyeliner styles and colors for your character’s eyes.

Note: So far, these are all the Pokemon Legends Z-A icons and symbols we’ve found in the game. We will keep updating this article as more are discovered after the official release.

