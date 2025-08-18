Pokemon TCG Pocket: All 3 Mega Evolution Cards Coming This Fall

In a recent announcement trailer, Pokemon TCG Pocket has revealed the addition of new Mega Evolution cards to the game. They will be an entirely new category of EX cards that will be significantly stronger than their normal counterparts. As of now, the developer has revealed three new Mega Evolution cards that will be part of the upcoming booster packs, scheduled to arrive this fall. Let’s look at the latest Mega Evolution cards coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to use them.

What Are Mega Evolutions in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Mega Evolution is an interesting evolution mechanic first introduced during the Gen VI games, Pokemon X and Y. It is a temporary transformation of the Pokemon that increases its strength and power significantly for the duration of battle. As of now, several monsters have a Mega Evolution in the franchise, with Dragonite being the latest one to receive it. However, this mechanic has been absent from the Trading Card Game until now.

The closing ceremony of the recent Pokemon World Championship 2025 was held over the weekend. The developer announced in the ceremony that Mega Evolution will soon be added to PTCGP, starting this fall.

How to Play Mega Evolutions in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Mega Evolution EX cards are an entirely new category of cards based on the final evolutions of several existing Pokemon. They have the name of the monster mentioned in a golden font and a note confirming they are a Mega Evolution card at the top-left of the card. You can play them by placing them upon the Pokemon they evolve from, similar to how evolution currently works in the title. For example, to play a Mega Blaziken card, you must place it on top of a Combusken. Alternatively, you can also use a Rare Candy card to place it on a Torchic.

You should also note that, unlike normal EX cards, which provide two points after being defeated, the Mega Evolution cards give three points. As such, the battle automatically ends after one of them gets knocked out.

All Upcoming Mega Evolution EX Cards Revealed

In the announcement trailer, the developer has revealed Mega Evolution EX cards for three Pokemon: Blaziken, Altaria, and Gyarados. While the latter belongs to the Kanto region, both Blaziken and Altaria are from the Hoenn region. This may be a hint suggesting that the themed booster pack will be themed around the Hoenn region.

Let’s look at all three new Mega Evolution EX cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket and their effects:

1. Mega Blaziken EX

HP : 210

: 210 Attack Damage : 120

: 120 Attack Effect : Discard a Fire Energy from this Pokemon. Your opponent’s Active Pokemon is now Burned.

: Discard a Fire Energy from this Pokemon. Your opponent’s Active Pokemon is now Burned. Retreat Cost: 1

The Mega Blaziken EX card is likely to be an amazing Fire-type attacker that only requires two Energy to perform its Mega Burning attack, which deals 120 damage. Moreover, it can deal additional damage to the foe each turn by inflicting the Burning status effect.

2. Mega Altaria EX

HP : 190

: 190 Attack Damage : 40+ (max 130 if you have three Benched Pokemon)

: 40+ (max 130 if you have three Benched Pokemon) Attack Effect : This attack does 30 more damage for each of your Benched Pokemon.

: This attack does 30 more damage for each of your Benched Pokemon. Retreat Cost: 1

The Mega Altaria EX is the evolved form of Swablu and is a Psychic-type Pokemon with 190 HP. Its ability is quite straightforward, where its attack deals 40 damage, along with 30 additional damage for each of your Benched Pokemon. Therefore, you can fill your Bench with other monsters to increase its attack damage to a maximum of 130.

3. Mega Gyarados EX

HP : 210

: 210 Attack Damage : 140

: 140 Attack Effect : Discard the top three cards of your opponent’s deck.

: Discard the top three cards of your opponent’s deck. Retreat Cost: 3

The Mega Gyarados EX will likely be a powerhouse for Hydro damage as its Mega Blaster attack can deal a whopping 140 damage. However, the best part of this card is the additional ability of Gyarados’ attack, which discards the top three cards from your opponent’s deck. This can be quite disruptive and even lethal if you can remove the main Pokemon of your foe from the battle.

When Will Mega Evolution Release in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The developer has not revealed the exact date when the new Mega Evolution EX cards will be introduced to PTCGP. However, they have announced that they will be released during the fall of 2025, when Season 2 begins. Considering the title will celebrate its first anniversary in October 2025, these new types of cards may debut in the new booster pack sets coming in October.