Pokemon TCG Pocket Espeon EX and Sylveon EX Deck: Card List and How to Play

The Espeon EX and Sylveon EX deck is currently the strongest deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket. With the former’s release in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky – Lugia booster pack, there are now two Eeveelutions that require Psychic Energy. Both of them pair quite well together, with the deck offering significant draw power and recovery. On that note, here is the complete decklist for the Espeon EX and Sylveon EX deck, along with a guide on how to play it efficiently in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Espeon EX and Sylveon EX Complete Decklist

To build a strong Espeon EX and Sylveon EX, you will require the following cards:

Monster cards

Espeon EX x 2 (Core)

Sylveon EX x 2 (Core)

Eevee x 2 (Core)

Eevee EX x 2 (Core)

Espeon or Sylveon x 1 (Core)

Trainer cards

Professor’s Research x 2 (Core)

Poke Ball x 2 (Core)

Eevee Bag x 2 (Core)

Giant Cape x 2 (Core)

Cyrus x 1 (Optional)

Sabrina x 1 (Optional)

Silver x 1 (Optional)

Mars x 1 (Optional)

Red x 1 (Optional)

Pokemon Communication x 1 (Optional)

Red Card x 1 (Optional)

How to Play Espeon EX and Sylveon EX Deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Early Game Strategy

The main objective of this deck in PTCGP is to summon Espeon EX as quickly as possible before your opponent’s Pokemon accumulate enough energy for a lasting battle. Espeon EX can defeat almost all major EX Pokemon in the game with two attacks while also recovering its own HP to ensure its survival. The deck assures you can get an Espeon EX in your active spot consistently via the following means:

The decklist includes two Eevees and two Eevee EXs paired with two Poke Balls. This amounts to a whopping six starters that you stand a chance to gain during the early game. As such, you will consistently begin your game with the correct Basic monster instead of worrying about what you might receive.

With the situation of the Basic Pokemon sorted out, there remains the question of pulling the Stage 1 monsters. With Professor Oak and Sylveon EX’s immense draw power, you have a good chance of obtaining the required monsters quickly. Furthermore, you can also use Pokemon Communication to mitigate this issue, resulting in a smooth evolution.

It is recommended to opt for the new Wisdom of Sea and Sky Eevees, which feature the Find a Friend move. It can help you search for the Eeveelutions. Otherwise, the ones with the Collect move are also good alternatives that let you draw a card.

The above advantages are enough during most games to provide you with a strong board of Espeon EX and Sylveon EXs.

Mid-Game Strategy

Once you have a strong setup with Espeon EX, you can get going with its Super Psy Bolt attack to destroy the opponent’s Pokemon. Espeon’s Psychic Healing ability will ensure its survival by replenishing 30 HP each turn until you can get rid of the opposing monster. You can further equip it with a card like Giant Cape to further boost its HP against Pokemon like Charizard. Additionally, Eevee Bag can also come in handy with its +20 HP effect, or you can simply retreat by spending a meagre one Energy.

In case you run into something like Oricorio, who is immune to damage from EX Pokemon, you must run a standard Espeon or Sylveon in your deck. It can act as a contingency in case you come across such a situation. It is important to note that cards like Sabrina can also come in handy in such cases.

Late Game Strategy

In the best-case scenarios, you want to reach the end game as early as possible before your opponents have a chance to establish a strong board presence. You can do this by consistently attacking from the beginning by evolving first and disrupting their game using cards like Mars, Silver, and Red Card.

Afterward, once there is a single point left for victory, you can go for the finish with cards like Cyrus, Red, or Eevee Bag to win.