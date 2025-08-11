All Icons in Pokemon TCG Pocket and How to Get Them

Pokemon TCG Pocket includes a variety of icons featuring popular Pokemon and Trainers that you can use as your in-game profile picture. They can enhance the appearance of your profile and help your friends identify you. With around 49 available icons, there are various ways to acquire each one, ranging from completing specific missions to spending event tickets. Here we have prepared a list of all Pokemon TCG Pocket icons and provided information on how to obtain them, so you can collect them all.

How to Get All Pokemon TCG Pocket Icons

Icon How to Get

Tyranitar Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between August 15 and August 31, 2025.

Ho-Oh Collect at least 1 copy of all 161 cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster pack.

Lugia Collect at least 1 copy of all 161 cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster pack.

Meganium Collect 5 Meganium Cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster pack.

Feraligatr Collect 5 Feraligatr Cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster pack.

Typhlosion Collect 5 Typhlosion Cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster pack.

Gladion Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between July 10 and July 28, 2025. (Unobtainable)

Eevee (Eevee Grove) Collect at least 1 copy of all 69 cards from the Eevee Grove booster pack.

Alcremie Collect 3 Alcremie Cards from the Eevee Grove booster pack.

Necrozma Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between June 12 and June 29, 2025. (Unobtainable)

Buzzwole Collect at least 1 copy of all 69 cards from the Extradimensional Crisis booster pack.

Nihilego Collect 5 Nihilego Cards.

Lillie Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between May 9 and May 26, 2025. (Unobtainable)

Solgaleo Collect at least 1 copy of all 155 cards from the Celestial Guardians booster pack.

Lunala Collect at least 1 copy of all 155 cards from the Celestial Guardians booster pack.

Rowlet Collect 3 Rowlet Cards.

Litten Collect 3 Litten Cards.

Popplio Collect 3 Popplio Cards.

Cynthia Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between April 16 and May 3, 2025. (Unobtainable)

Shiny Charizard Collect at least 1 copy of all 72 cards from the Shining Revelry booster pack.

Sprigatito Collect 3 Sprigatito Cards.

Volkner Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between March 17 and March 31, 2025. (Unobtainable)

Arceus Collect at least 1 copy of all 75 cards from the Triumphant Light booster pack.

Marill Collect 3 Marill Cards.

Dialga Collect at least 1 copy of all 155 cards from the Space-Time Smackdown booster pack.

Palkia Collect at least 1 copy of all 155 cards from the Space-Time Smackdown booster pack.

Turtwig Collect 3 Turtwig Cards of ♦ rarity.

Chimchar Collect 3 Chimchar Cards of ♦ rarity.

Piplup Collect 3 Piplup Cards of ♦ rarity.

Mew (Mythical Island) Collect at least 1 copy of all 68 cards from the Mythical Island booster pack.

Mew Collect 3 Mew Cards.

Blue Collect 3 Blue Cards.

Poke Ball Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between February 14 and February 28, 2025. (Unobtainable)

Blastoise Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between January 15 and January 29, 2025. (Unobtainable)

Venusaur Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between December 13 and December 27, 2024. (Unobtainable)

Meowth Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between November 8 and November 28, 2024. (Unobtainable)

Charizard (Genetic Apex) Collect at least 1 copy of all 226 cards from the Genetic Apex booster pack.

Pikachu (Genetic Apex) Collect at least 1 copy of all 226 cards from the Genetic Apex booster pack.

Mewtwo (Genetic Apex) Collect at least 1 copy of all 226 cards from the Genetic Apex booster pack.

Mewtwo Collect 5 Mewtwo Cards of ♦ rarity.

Charizard Collect 5 Charizard Cards of ♦ rarity.

Gardenvoir Collect 5 Gardenvoir Cards.

Electrode Collect 3 Electrode Cards.

Eevee Unlocked by default.

Pikachu Unlocked by default.

Snorlax Unlocked by default.

Slowpoke Unlocked by default.

Erika Unlocked by default.

Giovanni Unlocked by default.

It is important to note that some of the icons mentioned above were event-exclusive offerings and are unobtainable. For the other icons, just fulfill the requirements mentioned beside them to easily acquire them in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

How to Change Icons in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Changing your in-game icon in PTCGP is quite simple. Just follow these steps to do so:

Open your profile by clicking on your icon, found at the center top of the home screen. Tap on the current icon to see all available options. Select the icon you want to pick and click OK.

Afterward, your icon will be automatically changed to the newer one.