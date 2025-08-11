Home » Gaming » All Icons in Pokemon TCG Pocket and How to Get Them

All Icons in Pokemon TCG Pocket and How to Get Them

by Virat Fumakia
written by Virat Fumakia 0 comment

Pokemon TCG Pocket includes a variety of icons featuring popular Pokemon and Trainers that you can use as your in-game profile picture. They can enhance the appearance of your profile and help your friends identify you. With around 49 available icons, there are various ways to acquire each one, ranging from completing specific missions to spending event tickets. Here we have prepared a list of all Pokemon TCG Pocket icons and provided information on how to obtain them, so you can collect them all.

pokemon tcg pocket icons

How to Get All Pokemon TCG Pocket Icons

IconHow to Get
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Tyranitar		Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between August 15 and August 31, 2025.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Ho-Oh		Collect at least 1 copy of all 161 cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Lugia		Collect at least 1 copy of all 161 cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Meganium		Collect 5 Meganium Cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Feraligatr		Collect 5 Feraligatr Cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Typhlosion		Collect 5 Typhlosion Cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Gladion		Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between July 10 and July 28, 2025. (Unobtainable)
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Eevee (Eevee Grove)		Collect at least 1 copy of all 69 cards from the Eevee Grove booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Alcremie		Collect 3 Alcremie Cards from the Eevee Grove booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Necrozma		Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between June 12 and June 29, 2025. (Unobtainable)
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Buzzwole		Collect at least 1 copy of all 69 cards from the Extradimensional Crisis booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Nihilego		Collect 5 Nihilego Cards.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Lillie		Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between May 9 and May 26, 2025. (Unobtainable)
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Solgaleo		Collect at least 1 copy of all 155 cards from the Celestial Guardians booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Lunala		Collect at least 1 copy of all 155 cards from the Celestial Guardians booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Rowlet		Collect 3 Rowlet Cards.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Litten		Collect 3 Litten Cards.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Popplio		Collect 3 Popplio Cards.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Cynthia		Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between April 16 and May 3, 2025. (Unobtainable)
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Shiny Charizard		Collect at least 1 copy of all 72 cards from the Shining Revelry booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Sprigatito		Collect 3 Sprigatito Cards.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Volkner		Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between March 17 and March 31, 2025. (Unobtainable)
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Arceus		Collect at least 1 copy of all 75 cards from the Triumphant Light booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Marill		Collect 3 Marill Cards.

Dialga		Collect at least 1 copy of all 155 cards from the Space-Time Smackdown booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Palkia		Collect at least 1 copy of all 155 cards from the Space-Time Smackdown booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Turtwig		Collect 3 Turtwig Cards of ♦ rarity.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Chimchar		Collect 3 Chimchar Cards of ♦ rarity.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Piplup		Collect 3 Piplup Cards of ♦ rarity.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Mew (Mythical Island)		Collect at least 1 copy of all 68 cards from the Mythical Island booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Mew		Collect 3 Mew Cards.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Blue		Collect 3 Blue Cards.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Poke Ball		Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between February 14 and February 28, 2025. (Unobtainable)
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Blastoise		Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between January 15 and January 29, 2025. (Unobtainable)
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Venusaur		Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between December 13 and December 27, 2024. (Unobtainable)
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Meowth		Purchased with 2 event tickets from the Wonder Pick event shop between November 8 and November 28, 2024. (Unobtainable)
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Charizard (Genetic Apex)		Collect at least 1 copy of all 226 cards from the Genetic Apex booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Pikachu (Genetic Apex)		Collect at least 1 copy of all 226 cards from the Genetic Apex booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Mewtwo (Genetic Apex)		Collect at least 1 copy of all 226 cards from the Genetic Apex booster pack.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Mewtwo		Collect 5 Mewtwo Cards of ♦ rarity.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Charizard		Collect 5 Charizard Cards of ♦ rarity.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Gardenvoir		Collect 5 Gardenvoir Cards.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Electrode		Collect 3 Electrode Cards.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Eevee		Unlocked by default.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Pikachu		Unlocked by default.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Snorlax		Unlocked by default.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Slowpoke		Unlocked by default.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Erika		Unlocked by default.
pokemon tcg pocket icons
Giovanni		Unlocked by default.

It is important to note that some of the icons mentioned above were event-exclusive offerings and are unobtainable. For the other icons, just fulfill the requirements mentioned beside them to easily acquire them in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Also Read:

How to Change Icons in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Changing your in-game icon in PTCGP is quite simple. Just follow these steps to do so:

  1. Open your profile by clicking on your icon, found at the center top of the home screen.
  2. Tap on the current icon to see all available options.
  3. Select the icon you want to pick and click OK.

Afterward, your icon will be automatically changed to the newer one.

Virat is a Gacha Games and Pokémon writer at Techwiser. Originally trained as an architect, he transitioned into journalism to pursue his passion for gaming and technology. He has also previously worked at Sportskeeda as a writer and editor, where his articles garnered over 4 million views.

You may also like

Today’s Quordle #1297 Hints And Answers – August 13, 2025

All New Weapons in Genshin Impact 6.0

All New Banners in Genshin Impact 6.0

Genshin Impact Characters – All Nerfs and Buffs in Version...

Brookhaven RP Private Servers: How to Create and Join

Today’s NYT Wordle #1516 Hints, Answers – August 13, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #794 Hints, Answers – August 13, 2025

Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #972 – August 12,...

Today’s Worldle Answer & Hints #1300 – August 13, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #528 Hints and Answers for August 13,...