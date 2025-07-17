Pokemon TCG Pocket to Remove Trade Tokens for Trading

Pokemon TCG Pocket has announced it will discontinue Trade Tokens, starting from the new updaterolling out on July 29, 2025. It is a major overhaul of the system that will make it easier for players to trade higher-rarity cards. The developer has revealed that trading will require Shinedust instead of Trade Tokens once the new changes take effect. Moreover, players will be able to exchange any of their unused tokens for a variety of rewards from the shop. Read on to know how the removal of trade tokens will impact Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade Token Changes and New Wishlist Feature

We'd like to share an update on Trading in #PokemonTCGPocket.



👇 Join the discussionhttps://t.co/6hb7UN90vN pic.twitter.com/KK9If3joG2 — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) July 16, 2025

In a major update to the Trade feature of Pokemon TCG Pocket, the developer has announced the removal of the Trade Token currency from the game. The tokens have been required to trade ♦♦♦, ♦♦♦♦, and ★ rarity cards since the title’s release in October 2024. This change will take effect once the upcoming update goes live on July 29, 2025, at 11 PM PDT. Not only that, but the Trade feature will become unavailable starting from July 24, 2025, at 11 PM PDT, until the new version is live.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until the upcoming PTCGP update arrives:

The developer has also revealed that trading higher-rarity cards will require players to spend Shinedust instead, starting from the next update. Furthermore, they have announced that getting duplicate copies of the cards already registered in the Card Dex will provide twice the Shinedust amount. This move will help adjust to the demand for this resource going forward. Currently, the amount of this item that will be required to trade ♦♦♦, ♦♦♦♦, and ★ rarity cards is unknown.

Trade Token Shop

Following the new patch’s release, all players will be able to exchange their owned Trade Tokens for a variety of items, including Pack Hourglass, from the shop. Here’s everything that will be purchasable with the tokens:

1 x Pack Hourglass for 1 x Trade Token (Maximum of 60 obtainable)

10 x Shinedust for 1 x Trade Token

100 x Shinedust for 10 x Trade Token

1000 x Shinedust for 100 x Trade Token

In case players do not have enough tokens to purchase the Pack Hourglass from the shop and wish to obtain some by getting rid of duplicate cards, it is recommended to do so before the update releases. Following that, gamers will be unable to receive Trade Tokens in the game.

New Wishlist Feature

Apart from the Trade feature changes, the developer will add a new Wishlist feature to Pokemon TCG Pocket with the next update. This highly requested feature will allow players to display the cards that they would like to trade for. The Wishlist will be able to contain up to 20 cards. Moreover, the top three cards will also show up in the player’s profile. This feature will certainly make it easier to signify which cards a gamer requires from their friends.