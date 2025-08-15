Pokemon World Championship 2025: Event Schedule, Where to Watch, and All Rewards

The Pokemon World Championship kicks off on August 15, 2025, at 8 AM PDT (UTC -7) in Anaheim, California, and will run throughout the weekend. There will be official tournaments for four categories, along with many other festivities for visitors and viewers alike. Fans can watch the battles live on several platforms until Sunday, August 17, when the champions for all four games, TCG, VGC, Unite, and Go, will be crowned. Read on to know more about the complete schedule for the Pokemon World Championship 2025, along with details on where to watch it and how to get the free celebratory rewards.

Pokémon World Championships 2025: All Games and Details

The Pokemon World Championship features tournaments across three divisions, Masters, Seniors, and Juniors, for four games: Trading Card Game, Video Game Championship, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon Go. Several players are competing in these categories from across the world, hoping to be crowned the 2025 champions. Let’s look at the schedule and prize pool of each tournament and its prize pool:

Pokemon TCG: Format, Prize Pool, and Viewing Details

Every day, the event will begin at 8 AM, with the Opening Ceremony beginning at 9 AM. Afterward, the Pokemon TCG tournament for the 2025 World Championship will begin at 9:30 AM, featuring best-of-three games. Here is the schedule for it:

Day 1: Swiss Bracket

Day 2: Swiss Bracket + Top Cut

Day 3: Finals

It will have a total prize pool of 340,000 USD, divided between players in the following format:

1st: 50,000 USD

2nd: 30,000 USD

3rd-4th: 20,000 USD

5th-8th: 15,000 USD

9th-16th: 10,000 USD

You can watch the TCG championship on the official TCG Twitch channel and the main Pokemon YouTube channel during the following timings:

Day 1 (August 15): 9:30 AM

Day 2 (August 16): 9:30 AM (Top Cut begins between 1 PM to 2 PM)

Day 3 (August 17): 12:30 PM

Pokemon VGC: Format, Prize Pool, and Viewing Details

The Pokemon VGC tournament for the 2025 World Championship will feature best-of-three games of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Let’s look at the event schedule for it:

Day 1: Swiss Bracket

Day 2: Swiss Bracket + Top Cut

Day 3: Finals

It will have a total prize pool of 160,000 USD, divided between players in the following format:

1st: 30,000 USD

2nd: 20,000 USD

3rd-4th: 15,000 USD

5th-8th: 10,000 USD

9th-16th: 5,000 USD

You can watch the VGC only on the main Pokemon YouTube channel during the following timings:

Day 1 (August 15): 9:30 AM (The Junior and Senior division will begin at 11:30 AM)

Day 2 (August 16): 9:30 AM (Top Cut begins between 1 PM to 2 PM)

Day 3 (August 17): 4:00 PM

Pokemon GO: Format, Prize Pool, and Viewing Details

The Pokemon Go tournament for the 2025 World Championship will feature best-of-three games, with the finals being a best-of-five affair. Below is the schedule for it:

Day 1: Elimination Bracket until Top 32

Day 2: Elimination Bracket until Top 3

Day 3: Finals

It will have a total prize pool of 100,000 USD, divided between players in the following format:

1st: 20,000 USD

2nd: 15,000 USD

3rd: 13,000 USD

4th: 12,000 USD

5th-6th: 9,000 USD

7th-8th: 5,000 USD

9th-12th: 2,000 USD

13th-16th: 1,000 USD

You can view the championship on the official Pokemon GO Twitch channel, with the finals being telecast on the main Pokemon YouTube channel during the following timings:

Day 1 (August 15): 9:30 AM

Day 2 (August 16): 9:30 AM

Day 3 (August 17): 10:30 AM

Pokemon UNITE: Format, Prize Pool, and Viewing Details

The Pokemon Unite tournament for the 2025 World Championship will feature best-of-three games. Let’s take a look at the schedule for it:

Day 1: Group Stage

Day 2: Bracket Stage

Day 3: Finals

It will have a total prize pool of 500,000 USD, divided between players in the following format:

1st: 100,000 USD

2nd: 70,000 USD

3rd-4th: 50,000 USD

5th-8th: 37,500 USD

9th-16th: 10,000 USD

You can see the championship on the official Pokemon Unite Twitch and YouTube channel, with the finals being telecast on the main Pokemon YouTube channel during the following timings:

Day 1 (August 15): 9:30 AM

Day 2 (August 16): 9:30 AM

Day 3 (August 17): 9:00 AM

Pokémon World Championships 2025: Twitch Drops and Other Rewards

During the biggest Pokemon event of 2025, you can get a variety of exciting commemorative rewards. The developers have announced that both Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Go will offer all players some exciting rewards in the form of Twitch drops. All you must do is watch the tournament livestream to obtain some free goodies. Here are all the rewards you can get from the Twitch drops for both games:

Pokemon Go Twitch Drops

During each day of the tournament, you can obtain a special redemption code by watching the livestream for 30 minutes. They will offer the following rewards:

Day 1: A Skarmory encounter, an Elite Charged TM, and more.

Day 2: Team 1 (Lapras, Sableye, and Lileep), Team 2 (Squirtle, Stunfisk, and Inkay), or Team 3 (Sentret, Paldean Wooper, and Wimpod), along with 8500 Stardust, and more.

Co-Steams: Pikachu with Varsity Jacket (shiny encounter possible), and more

Pokemon Unite Twitch Drops

Similar to Pokemon Go, watching Pokemon Unite livestream on Twitch will also provide exclusive rewards. Here’s what you can get this way on each day:

Day 1 and 2: Murkrow Platinum Emblem and one Rental License Select Box (30 minutes view time), Random Jersey Cosmetic Box (60 minutes view time)

Day 3: 500 Aeos Coins and one Rental License Select Box (10 minutes view time), Murkrow Platinum Emblem, and an Event Gift Box (30 minutes view time)

Pokemon TCG Special Pikachu Card

There will also be a World Championship 2025 commemorative special Pikachu card in the TCG by making any purchase at the Pokemon Center. It will include the Scrappy Spark move. It can deal 30 base damage, along with 30 more for each Heads you can get from tossing a coin until you get Tails.