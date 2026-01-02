Home » Puzzles » Policeman – Crossword Clue Answers

Policeman – Crossword Clue Answers

by aditya dogra
written by aditya dogra 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Policeman, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

crossword-clue-answer

Policeman – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Policeman.

  • 4 letters – BULL
  • 5 letters – GUARD

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Policeman. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 18 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 LettersMP
3 LettersCOP, TEC, FED, MAN, NAB, PIG, LAW, LOT
4 LettersBULL, D*CK, FUZZ, HEAT, JACK, JOHN, FLIC, NARC, TRAP, COPS
5 LettersGUARD, BOBBY, G-MAN, REEVE, FORCE, STING
6 LettersCOPPER, PEELER, JONNOP, PELLER, ROZZER, SLEUTH, BEADLE, BEAGLE, DEPUTY, LICTOR, POLICE, SHAMUS, GUARDS, REDCAP
7 LettersOFFICER, GUMSHOE, MOUNTIE, BAILIFF, CAPTAIN, FEDERAL, JOHNLAW, MARSHAL, SHERIFF, TROOPER, KEEPERS
8 LettersENFORCER, WATCHMAN, FLATFOOT, GENDARME, HAWKSHAW, SHERLOCK, BLUECOAT, DOGBERRY, SERGEANT, TIPSTAFF, OFFICERS, ARRESTER
9 LettersDETECTIVE, INSPECTOR, CONSTABLE, PU**YFOOT, CATCHPOLE, PATROLMAN, PORTREEVE, ROUNDSMAN, TIPSTAVES, POLICEMAN
10 LettersBLUEBOTTLE, LIEUTENANT
11 LettersMACE-BEARER, POLICEWOMAN, AUTHORITIES, POLICEFORCE
12 LettersINVESTIGATOR, PEACEOFFICER, BOUNDBAILIFF, COMMISSIONER, POLICEMATRON, CONSTABULARY
13 LettersPOLICEOFFICER, CHIEFOFPOLICE, DEPUTYSHERIFF, GOVERNMENTMAN, POLICECAPTAIN
14 LettersPOLICESERGEANT, SERGEANTATARMS, SUPERINTENDENT
15 LettersOFFICEROFTHELAW, POLICECONSTABLE, POLICEINSPECTOR
16 LettersMOUNTEDPOLICEMAN
18 LettersPOLICECOMMISSIONER

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Aditya Dogra is a content writer at TechWiser with a keen interest in technology and digital trends. He enjoys creating clear, engaging, and easy-to-understand content for a wide range of readers. His work focuses on delivering practical information in a concise and reader-friendly manner. Aditya believes in the importance of accuracy and clarity in digital content. He is always eager to learn and adapt to new topics in the fast-changing tech space. Through his writing, he aims to help readers stay informed and make better use of technology in everyday life.

You may also like

Utah Ski Resort – Crossword Clue Answers

Stem Component – Crossword Clue Answers

Scoville Scale – Crossword Clue Answers

Implant – Crossword Clue Answers

Gallic – Crossword Clue Answers

Passage – Crossword Clue Answers

Havanese Greeting – Crossword Clue Answers

Mingle – Crossword Clue Answers

Rugrats Dad Name – Crossword Clue Answers

Michener Book – Crossword Clue Answers