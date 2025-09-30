Poppy Playtime Joins Fortnitemares – What You Need to Know

You thought Epic Games was finished with Halloween announcements? Think again. Just when you thought the Fortnitemares 2025 couldn’t get any creepier, they keep dropping more collabs. We’ve already seen announcements for some major horror franchises, but Epic Games isn’t slowing down. The latest confirmed leak shows that Poppy Playtime will join Fortnitemares. October is going to be absolutely packed with new content!

When Will Poppy Playtime Join Fortnitemares?

Yes, yes! The leaks just keep coming, and honestly, it’s hard to keep track of everything at this point. It is confirmed that Poppy Playtime characters are also heading to the game this October. This news comes from reliable Fortnite leakers like HYPEX, Loolo_WRLD, and SpushFNBR, who have a strong track record with Fortnite predictions.

The Poppy Playtime collab will arrive during Fortnitemares 2025, which is Fortnite’s annual Halloween celebration. If you’re a fan of the horror game series, you’ll finally get to see those creepy toys running around the Battle Royale island.

What Else Is Coming This Halloween

Fortnitemares 2025 is shaping up to be massive. You’re getting way more than just Poppy Playtime. Here’s what else is confirmed:

That’s six different collabs in one month. Fortnite is really going all out for Halloween this year.

The Poppy Playtime collaboration is particularly interesting because it shows Fortnite is pulling from indie horror games, not just big movie franchises. The game has become super popular with younger players, so bringing those characters into Fortnite makes sense.

What’s even more exciting is that Five Nights at Freddy’s is still expected to come later, too. So if you’re into horror game crossovers, you’ve got a lot to look forward to beyond October. The community reaction has been really positive. Most players seem excited about how stacked this Fortnitemares event is becoming. It’s one of the biggest Halloween lineups Fortnite has ever done. Which horror character skin are you going to use this year?