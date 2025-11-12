If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Potato Turnover, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Potato Turnover – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ANI 4 Letters TART, SNAP, SPAM, SCAN, INTS, STAT, RLOO, ALOO 5 Letters KNISH, REBUT, STEAL, UPEND, STATS, BAKED, APPLE, SIDEB 6 Letters CALZNE, CHANGE, OUTPUT, PASTRY, TENNER, MINDED, REVERS, LAPELS, PIROGI, SAMOSA 7 Letters KNISHES, BOLSHOI, CHANGES, OUTPUTS, SAMOSAS, PASTIES, FIGURES, ASSUAGE, CALZONE, ALOOPIE, PIEROGI, TURNOUT 8 Letters EMPANADA, PASTRIES, TURNOUTS, STRESSED, PIROSHKI, CALZONES, NOVELLAS 9 Letters REBUTTALS, BAKEDGOOD, PLOUGHMAN, EMPANADAS, PIEROGIES, BEEFPATTY 10 Letters ALTERATION, REVOLUTION, SOMERSAULT, HOTPOCKETS, CARTWHEELS, PANZEROTTI 11 Letters MAJORCHANGE, RAPIDFIRING, REVOLUTIONS, ALTERATIONS 13 Letters REVOLVINGDOOR 14 Letters FUMBLERECOVERY 15 Letters DROPPINGTROUBLE

