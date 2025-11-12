Home » Puzzles » Potato Turnover – Crossword Clue Answers

Potato Turnover – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Potato Turnover, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Potato Turnover.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersANI
4 LettersTART, SNAP, SPAM, SCAN, INTS, STAT, RLOO, ALOO
5 LettersKNISH, REBUT, STEAL, UPEND, STATS, BAKED, APPLE, SIDEB
6 LettersCALZNE, CHANGE, OUTPUT, PASTRY, TENNER, MINDED, REVERS, LAPELS, PIROGI, SAMOSA
7 LettersKNISHES, BOLSHOI, CHANGES, OUTPUTS, SAMOSAS, PASTIES, FIGURES, ASSUAGE, CALZONE, ALOOPIE, PIEROGI, TURNOUT
8 LettersEMPANADA, PASTRIES, TURNOUTS, STRESSED, PIROSHKI, CALZONES, NOVELLAS
9 LettersREBUTTALS, BAKEDGOOD, PLOUGHMAN, EMPANADAS, PIEROGIES, BEEFPATTY
10 LettersALTERATION, REVOLUTION, SOMERSAULT, HOTPOCKETS, CARTWHEELS, PANZEROTTI
11 LettersMAJORCHANGE, RAPIDFIRING, REVOLUTIONS, ALTERATIONS
13 LettersREVOLVINGDOOR
14 LettersFUMBLERECOVERY
15 LettersDROPPINGTROUBLE

