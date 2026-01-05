If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Potatoes in Indian Cuisine, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Potatoes in Indian Cuisine – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Potatoes in Indian Cuisine.

4 letters – ALOO

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Potatoes in Indian Cuisine. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters YAM 4 Letters ALOO, HOLE, SPUD, LEEK, PAPA 5 Letters ALOOF, MOUSE, TERRE, CHIPS, COUCH, BUTTY, MOOLA, TATIE, REBUT 6 Letters DOCTOR, MASHIE, SALOON, PRATIE, CRISPS 7 Letters GNOCCHI, SMASHUP, OCARINA, IRELAND, ROOSTER 8 Letters DOLITTLE, STOCKPOT 12 Letters PICTURETUBER 13 Letters POLICESTATION

