Pouting Expression – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – MOUE

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters PHI, FIE, UGH 4 Letters MOUE, LIPS, GIRN, YECH, YUCK, UGHS, BLEH, SHUN, TOAD, MOOD 5 Letters MOUES, MOODY, NERTS, DOUGH, YUCCA, SCOWL 6 Letters SULLEN, ACHING, MOROSE, KIKUYU, ENOUGH, MOSQUE 7 Letters BULGING, SULKERS, CHAFING, GRIMACE, MAUGHAM, TURNOFF 8 Letters FRONTING, DROOPING, REPINING, PETULANT, FROWNING, SCOWLING, GROUSING, YEARNING, LOWERING, MCNAMARA 9 Letters MONOLOGUE, DEERMOUES, LAMENTING, GROUCHING, GLOWERING 10 Letters PROJECTING, DESPONDING, PROTRUDING, REGRETTING 11 Letters LANGUISHING, HIGHWROUGHT, FORETHOUGHT 15 Letters SILENTTREATMENT

