Powerful Vehicle for Moving Earth – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Powerful vehicle for moving earth, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Powerful vehicle for moving earth.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 19 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersVAN, SUV, ADZ, OAR, CAT, HOE
4 LettersSLED, VANS, YURT, ADZE, EGAN, BAHT, TALL, HOOH, HOES
5 LettersHOVEL, HATER, MOTOR, DOZER, USERS, TREAT, SEINE, CLODS
6 LettersSHOVEL, HOTROD, ROBUST, FOBSOO, TEHRAN, CROZER, SNOCAT, ROADIE, JIGSAW, SINPIN, DREDGE, PANGEA, PLOUGH, DIBBER, LOADER
7 LettersNIRVANA, REMOVAL, SERVANT, DREDGER, RHOMBUS, BAGGINS, PITFALL, CAPSTAN, BAYONET, TRICKOR, EPIGRAM, ARCHERY, FRONTAL, CORONAL, COULTER, TRACTOR, LOADERS, SQUEAKS, GRADERS
8 LettersMANGROVE, EDGEHILL, NOVEMBER, ENDPLATE, LANDSLIP, FEATHERY
9 LettersBULLDOZER, APHRODITE, SPORTSCAR, MANATARMS, DUCKBOARD, BACKFILLS, SHOVELLER, EXCAVATOR, EPICENTRE, REHEARSED, KINGLYRIC, GALVANISE
10 LettersPRIVATEEYE, FOURBYFOUR, HEARTBREAK, HARTEBEEST, BULLDOZERS, TROUDELOUP, FOURPOSTER, GUILLOTINE, LANDSLIDES
11 LettersMAIDSERVANT, CATERPILLAR, ABIDEWITHME, SHAKESPEARE, CIRCULARSAW
12 LettersTAURUSDOZERS, WORLDSHAKING
13 LettersFORKLIFTTRUCK, LUNATICFRINGE, ANDERSONSIDEA
14 LettersFORKLIFTTRUCKS
15 LettersTHREEWHEELDRIVE, FOURWHEELDRIVES
19 LettersCORONALFRONTALPLANE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

