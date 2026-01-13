If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Practical Joke, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Practical Joke – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Practical Joke.

3 letters – GAG, REO

GAG, REO 4 letters – HOAX, JAPE

HOAX, JAPE 5 letters – PRANK, ANTIC

PRANK, ANTIC 6 letters – HOWLER

HOWLER 7 letters – LEGPULL

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue:Practical Joke. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters WIT, GAG, REO 4 Letters JAPU, PLOT, GAME, JOKE, HOAX, JAPE, LARK 5 Letters PUTON, STUNT, SPORT, HUMOR, CAPER, ANTIC, PRANK, TRICK 6 Letters JOKING, FROLIC, HOWLER 7 Letters HOTFOOT, LEGPULL, FOOLERY 8 Letters ESCAPADE 9 Letters HIGHJINKS 10 Letters TOMFOOLERY, LEGPULLING 11 Letters ESPIEGLERIE, FOOLSERRAND, SHENANIGANS, MALAPROPISM 12 Letters TRICKORPRANK, MONKEYSHINES, JUVENALPRANK 14 Letters WHOOPEECUSHION 16 Letters MISCHIEVOUSTRICK

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.