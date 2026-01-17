If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Practitioner of Witchcraft, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Practitioner of Witchcraft – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Practitioner of Witchcraft.

5 letters – PAGAN

PAGAN 6 letters – WICCAN

WICCAN 7 letters – WARLOCK

WARLOCK 9 letters – SORCERRERS



Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Practitioner of Witchcraft. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters OBI, HEX 4 Letters WAND, YULE, ARTS, MAGE 5 Letters OBEAH, WICCA, SALEM, CHARM, SPELL, MAGIC, SECTS, PAGAN, ALDER, COVEN, CRONE, NICCA, HEXER, CIRCE, ALLEY, VODUN 6 Letters OBIMAN, ROWENA, HECATE, VOODOO, HEKATE, TITUBA, SCHOOL, WICCAN, BOLINE, ATHAME, OCCULT, COVENS, CULTIC, SHAMAN, DOCTOR, SKATER, NUDIST, PLAYER, AGEIST, HOLIST, TAOIST, PHYSIO, HOODOO, OBEAHS, GOSPEL 7 Letters POMFREY, WARLOCK, SORCERY, PUCKERS, MESSAGE 8 Letters HOGWARTS, WITCHING, WIZARDRY, GRIMOIRE, PAGANISM, PAGANIST, WITCHERY, SWITCHES 9 Letters SORCERERS, OSTEOPATH, OBSESSION, QUIDDITCH, DISPELLED, NEOPAGANS, PENTAGRAM, WIZARPRY_, QUIDDLTCH, ENCHANTED 10 Letters BROOMSTICK, LILIASADIE, WITCHCRAFT, WHITEMAGIC, MAQUILLAGE 11 Letters ENCHANTMENT, NEOPAGANISM, NECROMANTIC, SPELLINGBEE 12 Letters AKINDOFMAGIC, HANSELGRETEL, SPELLCHECKER 13 Letters PAGANRELIGION 14 Letters HOGWARTSSCHOOL, WITCHESSABBATH, COMEDYOFERRORS 15 Letters ALBUSDUMBLEDORE

