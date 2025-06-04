Pragmata Finally Gets 2026 Release Date After Years of Delays

Capcom’s mysterious sci-fi game Pragmata is back with a bang. After being delayed multiple times since its 2020 announcement, the game finally has a concrete release window. During PlayStation’s State of Play event on June 4th, Capcom revealed that Pragmata will launch in 2026, along with the first real gameplay footage we’ve seen in years.

What We Know About Pragmata Now

The new trailer shows us the game’s two main characters for the first time. You’ll play as Hugh, a guy in a damaged spacesuit, and Diana, a young android girl with blonde hair.

The game takes place on the moon at a lunar station where the AI has gone rogue. Hugh and Diana meet up and have to work together to defeat this dangerous AI and find a way back to Earth. It’s giving off serious sci-fi thriller vibes with giant robots, laser weapons, and lots of hacking involved.

Unique Two-Character Combat System

Here’s where Pragmata gets interesting. You don’t just switch between Hugh and Diana – you have to control both characters at the same time.

Hugh seems to handle the action and combat side of things, while Diana can hack into systems and solve tech problems. You’ll need to use both of their abilities together to get through obstacles and fight enemies. Think of it like playing a puzzle-action game where you’re managing two different skill sets at once.

Long Road to Release

Pragmata has had quite the journey. Capcom first announced it back in 2020, before the PS5 even came out. The original target was 2022, but that got pushed back. Then it was supposed to come out in 2023, but Capcom delayed it indefinitely that year.

The new trailer even jokes about all these delays. At the end, it shows crossed-out dates, then says “It’s real” with a big 2026 and a laughing emoji. At least Capcom has a sense of humor about it.

This will be Capcom’s first major new IP since 2024. It’s only their third completely new franchise since 2000, which makes Pragmata pretty special for the company.