Praying Figure – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – ORANT

ORANT 6 letters – MANTIS

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters HOT 4 Letters TIME 5 Letters ORANT, KNELT, RGING, SUING, ALLAH 6 Letters MANTIS, ORANTE, SAYING, ASKING, RITUAL, TWITCH 7 Letters FORELEG, BEGGING, PAUSING, WAITING, CALLING, BRACING, SELLING, CRAVING, SHINHWA 8 Letters BLESSING, HONORING, RECITING, DESIRING, PLEADING 9 Letters APPEALING, DEMANDING, CIMORELLI, MACHHOMMY 10 Letters REQUESTING, WORSHIPING, SOLICITING, STBENEDICT 11 Letters SANCTIFYING, WORSHIPPING, PETITIONING 13 Letters PRAYINGMANTIS 15 Letters QUEENOFPROPHETS 17 Letters FREEDOMOFRELIGION 19 Letters MOTHERODDIVINEGRACE 30 Letters TOWASHTHESESINSFROMOFFOURHANDS

