Pre-Reserve Is Now Open for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 7: How to Register

Samsung has begun its Pre-reserve program for its upcoming devices.

You’ll get $50 Samsung Credit (₹5,999, including ₹2,500 welcome voucher and 2% loyalty points) and additional benefits up to $1,150 on registering.

You will also get a chance to win $5,000 Samsung Credit via a sweepstakes (₹50,000 voucher in India).

We’ve all been waiting for Samsung to drop its next-gen foldables after the Galaxy S25 series launch. With brands like Google and Motorola already launching their foldables, the expectations are ramping up. Finally, the wait is almost over as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are just around the corner, and pre-reservations are officially open.

Recently, Samsung officially announced its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Alongside that, they’ve also kicked off the pre-reserve program for their next big foldables and wearables. They are offering some exciting benefits for those who sign up early. Let’s take a look at what’s included in this pre-reservation offer.

What Do You Get With the Pre-Reserve Program?

Samsung is adding some serious perks for early birds, both in the U.S. and India. Let’s check them out:

In the U.S.

If you’re in the U.S., reserving the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 gets you a $50 Samsung Credit that you can use while purchasing the phone. You’ll also be automatically entered into a sweepstakes to win $5,000 Samsung Credit, even if you don’t end up buying the device.

Samsung claims that you can get total benefits of up to $1,150, which includes:

Enhanced trade-in values

0% financing options for monthly payments

Access to exclusive color variants and promotions

Samsung Care+ at discounted rates

Delivery or in-store pickup options

All you need to do is register with your details on Samsung’s reservation page.

In India

If you’re in India, you can pre-reserve by paying INR 1,999 on Samsung’s official website. Here’s what you’ll get:

Benefits worth INR 5,999

A Welcome Voucher worth INR 2,500 for the Samsung Shop App

for the Samsung Shop App 2% loyalty points

Highest exchange value for your current device

for your current device Access to exclusive color variants

Entry into giveaways with an INR 10,000 voucher and a grand prize worth INR 50,000

Note: The pre-reservation amount is fully refundable in case you change your mind.

How to Register for the Samsung Pre-Reserve Program

Registering for the pre-reserve program is pretty simple. Here’s how:

For US

Visit Samsung’s Official Website. Click the “Reserve Now” button. Enter your name, email, and phone number (no payment required).

For India

Head to the Samsung Official Website. Click the “Reserve Now” button. Enter your details and pay the refundable pre-reservation fee of ₹1,999.

You’ll get a confirmation, and once the product is officially launched. You can then proceed with the pre-order to unlock your benefits.

That’s all for now! If you are planning for Samsung’s next foldables or wearables, now’s the best time to lock in some early perks with the Samsung Pre-reserve program. Stay tuned as we get closer to the official launch.