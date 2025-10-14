Predator: Badlands Final Runtime Revealed: It’s Longer Than You Think

Summary:

Predator: Badlands tells a story where the Predator is no longer the hunter but has become the prey.

Trachtenberg takes a bold risk by choosing to keep the movie PG-13.

Here’s what the final runtime of Predator: Badlands is going to be.

If you thought Prey had pushed the Predator franchise to its limits, then Predator: Badlands is here to prove otherwise. Director Dan Trachtenberg returns with a bold vision that trades Earth for an alien world, following a rogue Yautja and his android companion. Set to release in theaters on November 7, Predator: Badlands pushes the franchise further than ever. Let’s take a closer look at what Predator Badlands delivers with its final runtime.

What Is the Runtime of Predator: Badlands?

‘PREDATOR: BADLANDS’ final runtime is of 1 hour & 46 minutes.



In theaters on November 7. pic.twitter.com/na2rr09HIU — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 13, 2025

The final runtime for Predator: Badlands is 1 hour and 46 minutes, making it a tight, high-octane entry in the long-running sci-fi franchise.

While shorter than Prey, Trachtenberg reportedly keeps the story moving at a relentless pace, balancing heart, horror, and spectacle. The story focuses on Dek, a young Predator outcast seeking redemption alongside his synthetic ally, Thia.

In contrast to previous films bathed in red blood and human slaughter, Badlands replaces that with green ichor and oil-soaked battles between synthetic beings. The PG-13 rating isn’t a compromise but an intentional creative choice.

By focusing on alien combat rather than humans, the story can explore violent alien battles without crossing censorship boundaries, a smart choice that preserves the brutality and broadens its audience.

RELATED:

What Makes Predator: Badlands Different from Previous Films?

Predator: Badlands | Credits: 20th Century Studios

The movie Badlands takes place way, way in the future. It’s about the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which is a big company working on androids (human-like robots). Their research team runs into a group of people led by a character named Dek.

Here’s the most surprising part, the big twist in the movie. Usually, the Predator is the one hunting people, but this time, the Predator is actually the one being hunted! The director, Trachtenberg, said this movie will be like his “Empire Strikes Back.” That just means it’ll mix a really emotional story with the same kind of brutal, crazy action that the Predator movies are known for.

By clocking a runtime of 1 hour and 46 minutes, Predator: Badlands seeks to redefine what a Predator movie can be. Trachtenberg and company are crafting the film that honors the legacy of Prey while taking the universe into new, bold directions.

When released on November 7th, this could very well be the most risky, emotionally dense entry in the franchise yet.