Predator Movies Ranked: Worst to Best

It’s been bleeding for decades, but you just can’t kill the Predator franchise. From jungle combat to city chaos to intergalactic hunts, the Yautja have been giving humans a run for their lives for nearly four decades. With new films such as Predator: Killer of Killers and Badlands rebooting interest, now’s the perfect time to revisit and rank all the Predator movies. Below, you will see all the movies in the franchise, ranked worst to best, based solely on what’s been released so far.

8. Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

IMDb rating: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 12% (Tomatometer) & 30% (Popcornmeter)

12% (Tomatometer) & 30% (Popcornmeter) Runtime: 1h 34m

1h 34m Where to Watch: Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+

You probably didn’t need night vision goggles to see this one coming in dead last. AVPR tries to capitalize on the Alien vs. Predator crossover by continuing where the 2004 movie left off, with a destroyed Predator ship in a Colorado town and a hybrid “Predalien” on the loose.

Aliens vs. Predator Requiem (2007) | Credits: 20th Century Studios

The twist? It’s a murky, hard-to-watch mess packed with gore but short on real storytelling. It does have Predator homeworld elements and incorporates Yutani Corp tech into the timeline, but it’s really forgettable unless you’re an ultra-franchise fan scrounging for crumbs.

All that being said, if you’re watching them in sequence, AVPR does have a bit of lore to it, and that’s the Predator tech and their “cleaner” protocol. And it ties in with the other movies more than people give it credit for. You may not enjoy it, but it tries to tie the franchises together. Too bad it lost the plot in the process.

7. Alien vs. Predator (2004)

We all hoped for this to be epic, and on paper, it was. Xenomorphs vs Yautja, humans caught in the middle, and ancient pyramid war zones in Antarctica? Yes, please. AVP spoils us with the crossover spectacle, especially with its flashbacks linking Predator hunts to Earth’s ancient civilizations. And Lance Henriksen makes an appearance as Charles Bishop Weyland, loosely connecting it to the Alien franchise.

But despite all that promise, the execution isn’t quite so keen. It’s a great monster fight, sure, but it violates Alien’s origin and focuses more on spectacle than suspense. That notwithstanding, the scene where Lex faces off with a Predator provided an iconic tag-team moment.. If you’re able to switch your brain off and endure, there’s entertainment to be found, just don’t get your hopes up for peak Predator.

6. The Predator (2018)

This had it all: returning lore, Shane Black at the helm, Predator faction conflict, and even time-travel hints. But The Predator collapses under the burden of its own ambition. The tone veers wildly between goofy dialogue and ultraviolence. And the plot rewrites Predator’s genetic code with unnecessary upgrades and introduces a kid genius subplot that feels more Spy Kids than Predator.

But you can’t ignore its Easter eggs. You’ll spot AVP tail spear and shuriken in the Project Stargazer lab, and Jake Busey as Keyes’ son from Predator 2. It’s everywhere, yeah, but beneath all the madness, there’s franchise gold to be found. You may not like what it attempts to do, but it has its merits, especially if you’re more into lore than logic.

5. Predator 2 (1990)

A still from Predators (2010) | Credits: 20th Century Studios

Trading in jungle for urban chaos, Predator 2 throws the Yautja into a heatwave-scorched Los Angeles plagued by crime and gang warfare. Danny Glover’s Mike Harrigan is an unlikely hero, taking on both criminals and a bloodthirsty alien hunter. It’s gritty, loud, and totally ’90s, but that’s part of its charm.

What distinguishes this one is how it contributes to the original. It expands the mythos, teases future crossovers with that infamous Xenomorph skull, and introduces the human government’s knowledge of the Predators via Peter Keyes. It isn’t quite as tight as the original, but Predator 2 paved the way for everything that came after, and that legacy makes it a worthy spot here.

4. Predators (2010)

You wake up in free-fall, crash-land in an alien jungle, and find you’re being hunted; welcome to Predators. This 2010 reboot, helmed by Robert Rodriguez, drops a multicultural bunch of mercenaries and killers into a Predator game reserve planet. Adrien Brody leads the cast in a survival thriller that doesn’t reinvent the franchise, but polishes the original formula with high-gloss visuals and deeper lore.

What actually works here is the addition of Predator tribes and their internal rivalries. And the alien world setting at last moves the focus away from Earth-based prey to off-world prey. Although the film never establishes a definite time frame, its new direction and streamlined pace make it a favorite among fans. It’s clever, savage, and unafraid to kill off half the cast mid-sentence.

3. Predator (1987)

Predator (1987) | Credits: 20th Century Studios

You don’t mess with the classic. The original Predator is lean, mean, and endlessly quotable. With Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch facing off against an invisible alien in the jungle, this is a masterclass in suspenseful action. John McTiernan’s direction, combined with that unforgettable score and Stan Winston’s creature design, cemented this as a genre-defining film.

It’s not weighed down by lore or timeline gymnastics. Just man vs. monster in a spare, survivalist scenario. While later films expanded the mythology, the original remains pure in its execution. If this ranked lower, we’d probably be hunted down ourselves, but the top two brought just enough innovation to bump it out.

2. Prey (2022)

A still from Prey (2022) | Credits: 20th Century Studios

A bold shift in tone and environment, Prey brings the franchise back to its roots and comes out with one of the most critically acclaimed installments to date. Taking place in 1719, the movie is about Naru, a young Comanche woman, who earns her place in a patriarchal world by killing a Predator with wit, traps, and unrelenting determination.

It’s brutal, it’s beautiful, and it’s refreshingly straightforward. Prey isn’t so much a prequel, it’s a disguised reboot, recaptures the original’s magic while adding rich historical and cultural depth. Amber Midthunder’s performance holds the film together, and Dan Trachtenberg’s direction keeps the tension grounded. You don’t require modern technology to be a bad-ass, and Prey shows you that.

1. Predator: Killer of Killers (2025)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95% (Tomatometer) & 88% (Popcornmeter)

95% (Tomatometer) & 88% (Popcornmeter) Runtime: 1h 25m

1h 25m Where to Watch: Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+

Predator: Killer of Killers | Credits: 20th Century Studios

You didn’t expect an animated anthology series to rank at the top? Think again. Killer of Killers is a game-changer of a Predator film. Spanning three periods of history, the 9th-century Viking Age (841), Edo-period Japan (1609), and World War II (1941), this Hulu original offers not only breathtaking action but emotional arcs that propel its stories beyond mere survival.

Every short in this series delivers, but the World War II chapter grounds its place in the timeline and infuses the whole franchise with a new creative spark. Drawing references from Prey and making thoughtful links to Predator lore, it respects what has been achieved and pushes the boundaries further. It’s big, it’s bold, and, frankly, everything a long-running franchise like Predator needed to stay alive and kicking.

Final Thoughts on Predators Ranking

The Predator saga has taken us on a hunt across jungles, cities, pyramids, other planets, and even ancient battlefields. Although every Predator movie hits the mark, each contributes something new to the mix, be it expanding lore, memorable kills, or simply sheer spectacle. With Badlands on the way and more to come, now is the ideal time to get back into it and rewatch these vicious hunts.

If you’re a fan of straightforward action or prefer deeper world-building, this list should guide your rewatch—or tell you finally which ones to skip and which are worthy of your full attention. Just don’t forget: in the Predator franchise, hunting season is always in effect.