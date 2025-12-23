Home » Puzzles » Pressed for Repayment – Crossword Clue Answers

Pressed for Repayment – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Pressed for Repayment, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Pressed for Repayment.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersPUN, RCA, ATM, DUN, ASK, BEG
4 LettersATMS, MARC, TIME, ARID, DUNS, HYPE, PUSH
5 LettersNUDGE, DONNE, OLIVE, TIGHT, URGED, MEDIA, PURGE
6 LettersDUNNED, POMACE, APPLES, SEPALS, AHURRY, TENURE, GRAPES, ALTKEY, IRONED, PUMPED, RUSHED, DUNLOP, DUNNER, MANGLE, CLOSET, PAPERS
7 LettersLEGIRON, MEDICAL, SUPPORT, UPSURGE, POSTERS
8 LettersINAHURRY, EXTORTED, DISPERSE, DEMANDED, ADVOCATE, SHANGHAI, MEDIATES, EXERCISE, DECREASE
9 LettersREGISTERS, ESCAPEKEY, INSURGENT, PROFESSOR
10 LettersNEWSAGENCY
11 LettersACCELERATOR
12 LettersFOURTHESTATE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

