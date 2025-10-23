Home » Puzzles » Presumptive – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Presumptive, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

The answers for today’s crossword clue are in a range of 7 and 12 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
7 LettersAPRIORI, ASSUMED, NERVOUS, GUESSED
8 LettersOUTLYING, BURDENED, REASONED
9 LettersCHANCEFUL, PLAUSIBLE
10 LettersBURDENSOME, SUGGESTIVE, MISLEADING
11 LettersCONJECTURAL, CONDITIONAL, IMPLICATIVE
12 LettersHYPOTHETICAL

