Primal Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Primal Egg is one of the newest additions to Grow a Garden on Roblox, and it’s packed with some seriously cool dinosaur pets. This egg came out with the Pet Mutation update on July 12, and it’s only available for a limited time. You can spot it easily, though. It’s white with a brown stripe and has bones sticking out of it. If you’re thinking about getting Primal Egg Pets in Grow a Garden, I will show you how.

How to Get the Primal Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

There are three main ways to get your hands on a Primal Egg in Grow a Garden. Here they are:

Method 1: Crafting

This is probably the most popular way since it doesn’t cost real money. You’ll need to craft the egg using these materials:

Dinosaur Egg x1

Bone Blossom crop x1

5,500,000 Sheckles

The crafting process takes about 30 minutes, which isn’t too bad. You can find the crafting table in the central area next to the Prehistoric quest stall. Just press ‘E’ to interact with it and scroll down to find the Primal Egg recipe.

Method 2: Trading Pets with Graham

Head over to the DNA Machine, where you’ll find Graham, the NPC who handles pet trades. You’ll need to upgrade your DNA Machine first by talking to Barry, the Raptor NPC. He’ll ask for prehistoric plants to upgrade the machine. Once your machine is upgraded, you can trade any pet with Graham.

The machine will give you a random reward, which could be a Primal Egg, Dinosaur Egg, or even pets directly. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s cheaper if you have lots of extra pets lying around.

Method 3: Buy with Robux

If you don’t want to wait or gather resources, you can buy Premium Primal Eggs with Robux:

Package Cost 1 Egg 149 Robux 3 Eggs 429 Robux 10 Eggs 1,269 Robux

The Premium version hatches in just 30 seconds instead of 4 hours and 10 minutes, plus you get better odds for a rare pet!

All Primal Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

The Primal Egg can give you six different dinosaur pets. Each pet has a special ability that can help your garden in different ways. Here’s what you can get and your chances:

Pet Name Rarity Chance Ability

Parasaurolophus Legendary 35% Reduces cosmetic crate opening time, with a chance to multiply the reduction.

Iguanodon Legendary 32.5% Gives bonus XP to all active dinosaur pets every second.

Pachycephalosaurus Legendary 28% There is a small chance to duplicate any crafted item for free rewards.

Dilophosaurus Mythical 3% Spreads venom to boost 3 random pets with cooldown reduction or bonus XP.

Ankylosaurus Mythical 1% Protects against theft and gives you a copy when players steal your fruit.

Spinosaurus Divine 0.5% Takes mutations from 4 fruits and applies them to 1 fruit, creating super valuable crops.

Best Primal Egg Pets to Keep

Not all pets are created equal. Here are the three best ones you should definitely keep:

Spinosaurus is hands down the best pet from this egg. It can stack multiple mutations on a single fruit, potentially creating fruits worth millions of Sheckles. If you get one, never trade it away. Ankylosaurus comes in second because it protects your valuable crops. With rare mutations being so important now, having protection against theft is crucial. Pachycephalosaurus is great for active players who craft frequently. Getting free duplicates of expensive items like lightning rods or new seeds can save you tons of resources.

Is the Primal Egg Worth It?

The Primal Egg is definitely worth getting, especially if you can craft it instead of buying it. The Spinosaurus alone can pay for the egg’s cost many times over with the valuable fruits it creates. Even the common pets like Parasaurolophus and Iguanodon provide solid benefits that will help your garden long-term. The key is getting multiple eggs to increase your chances of rare pets.

Since this is a limited-time egg, you should definitely get at least one while it’s available. The Pet Mutation update makes these dinosaur pets more valuable than ever, and you don’t want to miss out on having them in your collection. Start gathering your materials now, and good luck hatching that Spinosaurus!