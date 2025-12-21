Prison – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Prison, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for thiscrossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters CAN, PEN, JUG 4 Letters GAOL, JAIL, STIR, NICK, CAGE, KEEP, SLAM, BRIG, GOAL, HOCK, CELL, BARS, HOLD, QUOD 5 Letters CLINK, JOINT, FASTS, TRONK, HULKS, LIMBO 6 Letters LOCKUP, CAMPUS, SENTUP, COOLER 7 Letters THENICK, SLAMMER, DUNGEON, BIGCAGE, BORSTAL, CITADEL, CONHOLD, FREEZER 8 Letters BIGHOUSE, BIGJOINT, STOCKADE, BASTILLE, HOOSEGOW 9 Letters BIGSCHOOL, ENCLOSURE, JAILHOUSE, CALABOOSE, DETENTION 10 Letters GUARDHOUSE, GLASSHOUSE 11 Letters INCARCERATE, BOUNDEDAREA, REFORMATORY, STATESVILLE, CONFINEMENT 12 Letters PENITENTIARY, CONCOLLECTOR, IMPRISONMENT 13 Letters INCARCERATION, CROSSBARHOTEL 16 Letters GRAYSTONECOLLEGE 17 Letters PENAULINSTITUTION 20 Letters CORRECTIONALFACILITY

