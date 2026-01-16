Prominent Musician – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Prominent Musician, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

7 letters – CELLIST, FIDDLER, MAESTRO

CELLIST, FIDDLER, MAESTRO 8 letters – BANDSMAN, VIRTUOSO

BANDSMAN, VIRTUOSO 9 letters – GUITARIST, TRUMPETER, VIOLINIST

GUITARIST, TRUMPETER, VIOLINIST 11 letters – SAXOPHONIST, XYLOPHONIST

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters USA, DUE, BYE 4 Letters STAR, BACH, ROCK, KEHA, BARD, BHAT, DOER, MUSO, POET, WHIZ 5 Letters NOTED, OWING, WANED, PIPER, CARLO, FIFER, RIMER, SCALD, SKALD 6 Letters UNPAID, EMERGE, EYEFUL, LYRIST, SINGER, EXPERT, HARPER, HORNER, BUGLER, BUSKER, PLAYER 7 Letters MAESTRO, SOLOIST, BIGNAME, ORPHEUS, SALIENT, STELLAR, PASHING, NOTABLE, FURIOSO, SATCHMO, CELLIST, FIDDLER, BASSIST, GOLIARD, HARPIST, PIANIST 8 Letters FILMSTAR, BENFOLDS, METEORIC, UNREPAID, BEARSKIN, VIRTUOSO, ROCKSTAR, BANDSMAN, COMPOSER, FLAUTIST, JONGLEUR, ORGANIST 9 Letters KANYEWEST, BEETHOVEN, DOLLYWOOD, REDLETTER, STEVEKERR, ANCELOTTI, YESTERDAY, PERFORMER, GUITARIST, TRUMPETER, VIOLINIST, BRILLIANT, CONDUCTOR, EXECUTANT 10 Letters BASSPLAYER, CARMICHAEL, BASSOONIST, CERDDORION, MASTERMIND, MENESTRIER, PHENOMENON, PROFICIENT, SPECIALIST 11 Letters JIMIHENDRIX, PABLOCASALS, QUENTINCOOK, AMERICANPIE, ASTONISHING, SAXOPHONIST, XYLOPHONIST, ENTERTAINER 12 Letters FRANKSINATRA, REBAMCENTIRE, ABOVETHEFOLD, VIBRAPHONIST, CLARINETTIST, INTELLECTUAL 13 Letters PERCUSSIONIST 14 Letters MSSUBBULAKSHMI, KRISTENSTEWART, LOUISARMSTRONG 15 Letters ROBERTZIMMERMAN, INSTRUMENTALIST 16 Letters DAVIDROBERTJONES 18 Letters PETEFROMFALLOUTBOY 19 Letters MOZARTSCHUBERTHAYDN 21 Letters REGINALDKENNETHDWIGHT 39 Letters SANFRANCISCOSYMPHONYATDAVISSYMPHONYHALL

