Home » Puzzles » Prove False – Crossword Clue Answers

Prove False – Crossword Clue Answers

by Gaurav Bidasaria
written by Gaurav Bidasaria 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Prove False, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answer

Prove False – Crossword Clue Answers

Click here to reveal all the crossword clue Prove False answers.

The answers for today’s crossword clue range from 3 to 12 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersDENY,
5 LettersREBUT, BELIE, ARGUE, BREAK,
6 LettersDEBUNK, REFUTE, NEGATE, EXPOSE, WEAKEN,
7 LettersCONFUTE,
8 LettersTEARDOWN, DISPROVE, OVERTURN, CONFOUND,
9 LetterDISCREDIT, OVERTHROW,

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Gaurav is an editor here at TechWiser but also contributes as a writer. He has more than 10 years of experience as a writer and has written how-to guides, comparisons, listicles, and in-depth explainers on Windows, Android, web, and cloud apps, and the Apple ecosystem. He loves tinkering with new gadgets and learning about new happenings in the tech world. He has previously worked on Guiding Tech, Make Tech Easier, and other prominent tech blogs and has over 1000+ articles that have been read over 50 million times.

You may also like

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For October 9, 2025

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (October 9, 2025)

Today’s Hurdle #1377 Answer – October 9, 2025

“THE OVERHEATED JOGGER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 9, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1359 (October 9, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – October 9, 2025

“1982 Roald Dahl novel…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers:...

“Me? Doing bad, kind of blue” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints...

“You smell like burning!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1190 (October 9,...

“I’m the Boss’ right arm.” Today’s Narutodle Answers #525 (October...