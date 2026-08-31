Sony and Insomniac Games have teamed up for a special PS5 Wolverine Edition lineup, timed to launch right alongside Marvel's Wolverine. This limited-run console bundle, plus a handful of matching accessories, gives fans a chance to own a piece of hardware that actually looks like it belongs to Logan himself. Here are 3 things you should know about the PS5 Wolverine Edition, including pricing, designs, and where to buy before stock runs out.
1. PS5 Wolverine Edition Prices
The PS5 Wolverine Limited Edition lineup includes a PS5 Digital Edition bundle, two DualSense controllers, and console covers for both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro. Here’s a full breakdown of the pricing:
|PS5 Wolverine Edition Product
|US Price
|UK Price
|Europe Price
|Japan Price
|PS5 Digital Edition – Battle Yellow Bundle
|$649.99
|£569.99
|€649.99
|¥96,980
|DualSense – Battle Yellow
|$84.99
|£74.99
|€84.99
|¥12,480
|PS5 Console Covers – Battle Yellow
|$74.99
|£64.99
|€74.99
|¥9,980
|PS5 Pro Console Covers – Battle Yellow
|$74.99
|£64.99
|€74.99
|¥9,980
|PS5 Pro Console Covers – Adamantium
|$74.99
|£64.99
|€74.99
|-
|DualSense – Adamantium
|$84.99
|£74.99
|€84.99
|-
The PS5 Digital Edition Battle Yellow bundle is the most expensive option at $649.99 in the US, but it includes the console and a digital voucher for Marvel’s Wolverine.
For existing PS5 owners, the Battle Yellow Console Cover costs $74.99, while the DualSense controllers are$84.99. The covers are sold separately, so there’s no need to buy another console just to get the Wolverine-themed design.
These covers are built for the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro models only. If you're still running an original 2020 launch PS5, the covers won't fit your console, so you'd need to go with the full bundle instead if you want the look.
The Adamantium options are a little more limited. Sony is offering an Adamantium DualSense controller and PS5 Pro console covers, both priced at $74.99 for the covers and $84.99 for the controller in the US.
All of the Marvel’s Wolverine Limited Edition products are available in limited quantities starting September 15th, 2026, with pre-orders opening on August 19th, 2026, at 10 AM local time through PlayStation Direct and select retailers.
2. PS5 Wolverine Edition Design
There are two PS5 Wolverine design themes to pick from:
Battle Yellow
This one leans into Wolverine's classic comic-book look and the suit from Insomniac's game. It's got a bright yellow shell with see-through sections showing off claw-mark scratches underneath. It's the louder, more playful option of the two.
Adamantium
This design skips the yellow entirely and goes for a silver-and-black metallic finish instead, meant to remind you of the Adamantium fused to Logan's bones and claws. It comes with a matching controller too.
The yellow one has the more iconic design that screams Wolverine when you see it. The Adamantium variant is cool too, but if you're looking for a more limited-edition-esque cover, Battle Yellow wins.
Also Read:
3. PS5 Wolverine Edition Design Pre-Order Bonus
Buying this Wolverine limited-edition collection not only gets you a console and controller with a special design, but you’ll also get the pre-order bonuses that you’ll receive in-game when it releases via a voucher code:
- The Classic Brown suit
- Reflective Claws early unlock
- 1x Technique Point
- 4 PlayStation Avatars
The official release is set alongside the release of Wolverine, which is September 15th, 2026. You can check out our countdown timer to Marvel's Wolverine game launch. Since this is a limited release, stock is expected to move fast, so if you've got your eye on a specific design, it's smart to check availability sooner rather than later.
FAQs
Yes, the console bundle comes with a digital voucher for Marvel's Wolverine, plus some pre-order bonus content.
Yes. The DualSense controller sells separately for $84.99, and the console covers go for $74.99.
No, they're made for the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro only, not the original 2020 launch model.