PS6 Delayed Until 2029: Is This New Tech Trend to Blame?

Sony’s next generation console, the PS6 is reportedly delayed until 2029.

Sony has typically stuck to a 7 year refresh cycle since the PS3

Rising memory costs are to blame for the console’s delay.

It’s been more than five years since the PS5 launched globally, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its successor. While Sony introduced the PS5 Pro in 2024, it is currently available only in select markets. With Sony historically following a seven-year console refresh cycle, many gamers expected the PS6 to arrive around 2027.However, the ongoing memory and chip shortage may have other plans. According to recent reports, Sony’s next-generation PS6 could be delayed until 2028 or 2029, leaving fans disappointed.

PS6 Is Reportedly Delayed Due To Ongoing Chip Shortage

According to a Bloomberg report, Sony is reportedly delayed the release of the PS6 until 2029. This aligns with a similar report from last month that suggested the console could arrive as late as 2028. The delay is reportedly being driven by rising memory costs. RAM, a crucial component of any modern gaming console, has become significantly more expensive due to ongoing shortages.

The AI boom has resulted in memory prices skyrocketing, affecting prices for consumer electronics across the industry. While Sony has not increased the price of the PS5 so far, it may still pass rising costs onto consumers in other ways, such as increasing the price of its PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Typically, console makers sell hardware at close to cost and generate profits through game sales and subscriptions. With GTA 6 expected later this year, Sony likely wants to maximize PS5 sales before moving on to the next generation.

Since the PS6 may not arrive anytime soon, Sony is considering to extend the PS5’s lifecycle. The company has even stated that the PS5 is still in the “middle” of its lifecycle, and that claim seems believable, especially considering we still haven’t seen a true first-party PS5 exclusive.

Sony has followed a seven-year console refresh cycle since the PS3, which would have put the PS6 on track for a 2027 release. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox also appears to be far off, with the Xbox Series X/S now six years old.Nintendo is also reportedly considering increasing the price of the Switch 2 in 2026 due to rising memory costs, showing that the issue is affecting the entire gaming industry.

What To Expect From PS6?

Leaks and rumors suggest the PS6 could feature 30GB of DDR7 memory, a major jump from the 16GB RAM in the PS5. While that would significantly improve performance and future-proof the console, it could also make the PS6 much more expensive to manufacture, which may be one of the reasons Sony is delaying its launch.

As for the APU, the PS6 is expected to use a cut-down version of AMD’s RDNA 5 architecture, similar to how the PS5 didn’t fully utilize RDNA 2 features. The CPU is rumored to be based on AMD’s Zen 6, custom-tailored for Sony’s console hardware.

With memory prices touch new highs everyday, Sony is looking to cut down costs on the APU to maintain a reasonable price.It’s also worth noting that consoles don’t rely purely on raw performance. Much of their success comes from developer optimization, allowing them to deliver smooth and consistent gaming experiences even without cutting-edge specs.

That said, are you disappointed that the PS6 may still be years away, or are you happy with the PS5 still holding strong? Either way, there’s a good chance we’ll get GTA 6 before PS6.