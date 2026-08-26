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The closed beta date has not been announced yet, so subscribing to the newsletter is the best way to stay updated.

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You can register now for the PUBG: DED.NET closed beta through the official website.

Krafton has opened registration for the PUBG: DED.NET closed beta, giving players a chance to try its new multiplayer FPS before release. The game combines shooter gameplay with roguelite progression and is set in a strange version of 1990s Cascadia. If you want to participate, you need to register as a player through the official DED.NET website. Here is how to apply for the PUBG: DED.NET closed beta.

How to Apply for DED.NET Closed Beta

Applying for the PUBG: DED.NET closed beta is straightforward. Krafton currently asks interested players to register as a player through the official website. Follow these steps:

Go to the official DED.NET website. Click the Register as a Player option. Sign in to your existing account or sign up if you don't have one. Complete the registration process. Subscribe to the DED.NET newsletter if you want to receive the latest closed beta updates.

Krafton has specifically encouraged players to register in advance if they want to participate in the closed beta test.

When Does the DED.NET Closed Beta Start?

Krafton has announced the closed beta registration, but the beta start date has not been provided yet. Registering in advance allows you to stay informed as more details become available. The official website also recommends subscribing to the newsletter to receive closed beta updates as soon as they are announced.

What Is PUBG: DED.NET?

PUBG: DED.NET is a multiplayer FPS with roguelite progression across runs. The game takes place in a strange and unpredictable version of 1990s Cascadia, where players can experiment with different approaches and adapt as they play. The game was revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and it is being developed by PUBG Madison.

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