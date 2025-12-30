Home » Puzzles » Public Transport – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Public Transport, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

  • 4 letters – TRAM
  • 5 letters – TRAIN, METRO
  • 7 letters – OMNIBUS

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersBUS, SST
4 LettersTRAM, TAXI
5 LettersTRAMS, METRO, TRAIN, REBUS, BUSES, SMART, METRE, TAXIS, TRAMP
6 LettersTRAINS, DARTED, BUSBAR, TANNOY, MOBLAW, GALLUP, BUSHEL, SUBWAY
7 LettersTRANSIT, AUTOBUS, OMNIBUS, BUSSTOP, TRAMCAR, DETRAIN, RECITAL, MOBRULE, TANNOYS
8 LettersBUSINESS, IAMBUSES, TRAMPLED, PENCHANT, MONORAIL, MEATFREE, DYSTOPIA, TRAMMELS, DETRAINS, BUSQUEUE
9 LettersSTREETCAR, CABLECARS, EYESTRAIN, TIMETABLE, RHOMBUSES, TRAMLINES, PASSENGER
10 LettersCARROMATAS, POTTYTRAIN
11 LettersPROTUBERANT
12 LettersRAILWAYLINES
13 LettersSECRETSERVICE
15 LettersDOUBLEDECKERBUS

