Will Punisher Appear in Daredevil Season 2? Producer Reveals Everything

Frank Castle skips Daredevil Season 2 for different MCU projects.

by Umair Nakade
by Umair Nakade

Summary:

  • Daredevil Season 2 will not feature The Punisher despite his major Season 1 role.
  • Frank Castle is shifting to his own MCU projects, including a 2026 Special Presentation.
  • Here’s why The Punisher won’t be appearing in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.
If you’ve been waiting to see whether Frank Castle returns to cause chaos in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, you’re not alone. After the chaos that Season 1 unleashed, we expected Jon Bernthal’s Punisher to take an even bigger role in the next chapter. But the real answer is surprisingly different from what we hoped for. The truth comes straight from the series’ producer, and it completely changes our expectations for Season 2 and beyond. Let’s have a look.

Will The Punisher Appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

A still of Punisher - Will The Punisher Appear in Daredevil Season 2? Producer Reveals Everything
Jon Bernthal as Punisher | Credits: Marvel Studios

As confirmed by executive producer Sana Amanat, The Punisher won’t return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Despite an explosive MCU debut in the first season, Frank Castle is not a part of this chapter whatsoever. 

Amanat confirmed to Empire Magazine that Bernthal’s vigilante is not part of the upcoming episodes, even though Season 1 teased a larger role for him after he escaped from Fisk’s dungeons.

Where Will The Punisher Appear Next?

A still of Punisher - Will The Punisher Appear in Daredevil Season 2? Producer Reveals Everything
Castle aka the Punisher | Credits: Marvel Studios

Frank Castle is not going anywhere. Marvel is giving him a story of his own instead. A one-hour Punisher Special Presentation hits in 2026, as Reinaldo Marcus Green directs and Jason R. Moore returns as Curtis Hoyle. 

Early set hints suggest the Gnucci crime family will be involved. After this, the character will jump to the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his first MCU film appearance.

Who Is Returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

While Punisher skips this fight, other familiar faces return. Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter, joins Matt Murdock, adding sharp humor and a personal edge to the season. Foggy, Karen, and Bullseye remain key players as Matt continues his battle against Fisk’s tightened grip on the city ahead of the March 4, 2026, premiere.

