Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Could Launch On This Date: What To Expect

Qualcomm has teased the launch of a new flagship processor on April 2.

It is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

It will use ARM cores instead of Oryon cores in the 8 Elite.

Qualcomm is all set to unveil its new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, soon. The company has scheduled an event for April 2 for the launch of the processor. For those unaware, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is the successor to the popular 8s Gen 3 from last year. It is expected to offer flagship-grade performance in mid-range phones. Here is everything you need to know about the phone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 to Power Upcoming Mid-Range Phones

Qualcomm has teased a new flagship chipset launch on April 2. The company is expected to unveil the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. It reportedly uses 1+3+2 architecture which is different than the flagship Snapdraogn 8 Elite.

Here’s what the core configuration could look like

1x Cortex X4 prime core clocked at 2.4GHz

2x Cortex A720 performance cores at 2.8GHz

3 Cortex A720 at 3.01GHz

2 Cortex A720 efficiency cores at 2.02GHz

The 8s Gen 4 will have the model number SM8735 and will skip out on the Oryon cores found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, the processor will be much cheaper than 8 Elite and will power mid-range phones.

Also Read:

The processor will use the Adreno 825, which is a slight downgrade from the Adreno 830 on the 8 Elite. However, you won’t get the same level of performance as the 8 Elite. On the flipside, you can expect longer battery backup due to the lower power requirements.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will offer 6MB of SLC (System Level Cache) and 8MB of L3 cache. This should help in multitasking letting you keep multiple apps open in the background. Despite its mid-range positioning, it should be powerful enough to handle any game out there.

More Than 2 Million on AnTuTu and AI Features

Talking of benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is likely to cross 2 million on AnTuTu, which should be in line with last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.. Since AI is the latest fancy buzzword, no announcement is complete without AI, and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is no exception.

It will have on-device AI processing apart from image recognition, voice commands, and real time language translation. Moreover, you can expect 8K video recording, improved HDR and lowlight performance.

The Poco F7 is likely to be the first phone to release with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 apart from the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Redmi Turbo 4 Pro (Poco F7 for the Chinese market).