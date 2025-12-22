Home » Puzzles » Quordle #1429 Hints And Answers Today: December 23, 2025

Quordle #1429 Hints And Answers Today: December 23, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1429 Answers for December 23, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1429 Hints For December 23, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1429, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Quordle has 0 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 9 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: T, P ,E, O

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: G,C,U,B

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J)

Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1429 Answers For December 23, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1429, December 23, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1429 Answers
  • Word 1: GLOAT
  • Word 2: CLASP
  • Word 3: USAGE
  • Word 4: BONGO

Today’s puzzle presented a rhythmic and tactile set of challenges. The solve transitioned smoothly from a word describing a self-satisfied feeling to a physical action of gripping, followed by a common term for how something is utilized, and ending with a lively, percussive musical instrument. This mix of abstract concepts and physical objects provided a balanced mental workout that kept the momentum high throughout the session. It was a satisfying solve that touched on several different corners of everyday vocabulary.

Yesterday's Quordle #1428 Answers For December 22, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1428 is the following:

  • Word 1: FAULT
  • Word 2: MOULT
  • Word 3: DIVER
  • Word 4: LUSTY

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

  • Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.

